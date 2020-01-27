advertisement

FRANKFURT – From the hundreds of testimonies he heard from survivors of the Nazi death camp in Auschwitz, retired German prosecutor Gerhard Wiese says the one who affected him most was a Jewish father who had tried but failed to save his twins. his from the gas chamber.

The father had offered his children Josef Mengele, the Nazi officer known as the Angel of Death for his inhumane twin-centered genetic experiments, hoping they were a better chance of survival.

But Mengele waved them into the gas chamber, said Wiese, the last prosecutor to survive the Auschwitz trials that took place in Frankfurt in the 1960s of hundreds of former SS members for fear of Adolf Hitler for their roles in the Holocaust.

“After this witness statement there was absolute silence in the room,” said 91-year-old Wiese, as Germany and the world mark Auschwitz’s 75th anniversary of liberation. “A wave of the hand – that’s all it took for a fortune to be sealed.”

More than 1.1 million people, most of them Jews, disappeared in Auschwitz, the death camp set up by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland in 1940 to carry out Hitler’s “Final Solution” to exterminate European Jews.

World leaders would join Holocaust survivors in Auschwitz later Monday to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the camp by Soviet troops.

Wiese is alarmed by a growing tendency of Germans to distance themselves from Nazi crimes.

“Even if some dislike you, you have to remind them, ‘you were born in this country and you have to live with its history: the good and the bad parts,'” he said.

The German government is alarmed by the rise of anti-Semitism and hate crime. Last year, an anti-Semitic gunman killed two people near a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle, and a far-right sympathizer was arrested on suspicion of killing a pro-immigration politician.

“CULT OF GUILT”

The main parties accuse the anti-immigrant party for Germany (AfD) of contributing to an atmosphere of hatred that encourages political violence. AfD leaders have also been accused of underestimating Nazi crimes.

On Monday, an AfD lawmaker was convicted, saying Germany should end its “cult of guilt” over the Holocaust.

Stefan Raepple, an AfD lawmaker in the southern state of Baden Wuerttemberg, made the decision of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to deliver a speech at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem last week in English, not German, to avoid the use of the “language” of the perpetrator ”

(Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Gareth Jones)

