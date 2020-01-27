advertisement

“I was maybe 10 blocks from the crematorium and we had no idea what was burning there,” he said.

When the Americans arrived to liberate Dachau, the camp to which he had been transferred, Marks said he and the others didn’t even have the strength to enjoy their freedom.

The Russians arrived in Auschwitz on January 27, 1945, but until the end of the war Adolf Hitler and the Nazis were responsible for the slaughter of 6 million Jews across Europe.

Marks, who came to Auschwitz with his fiancé Kathy this weekend, said he hid the tattoo number the Nazis gave him from his own four children until the early teens.

“I came back to relive that moment and … I will leave it behind and go back to my normal life,” he said.

5 ½ years old when she came to Auschwitz with her mother.

Friedman, who returned to Auschwitz with her daughter-in-law this weekend, told ABC News that the visit to the barracks had brought her back to the Holocaust and that the terrible memories were flooded.

“(It is) very difficult,” she said. “Very difficult because I see the little children in my head. They were my friends. … There are so many things I remember. “

Friedman said she was brought to Auschwitz after the Russians liberated the camp.

When she made her way to Auschwitz to remind the world of the Holocaust, she said she also wanted to let the dead know that she hadn’t forgotten them.

“I am here to tell those who are in smoke, we are here. We remember you and we are so sorry and we will keep your memory alive,” she said. “The world must know evil and be aware of it to stop it before it spreads. This is the end of evil. This is what it is. As someone said, you start burning books and then … you burn people. .. this is the end of evil. “

After entering the camp crematorium, she said a prayer – the Kaddish. She told Muir that she was taken to the crematorium during the Holocaust. She had stripped, but the shower she was told never came. Hours later, she and others were ordered to get dressed again.

“I can just imagine everything, you know? … We have to remember them. I can imagine it. I can imagine it. I can imagine the bodies, ”she said.

When the Russians approached Auschwitz, Friedman said that her mother had chosen to hide and possibly die instead of joining the Nazi death march. Friedman and her mother hid among the dead in the women’s hospital.

“I don’t know how long it took, but I heard Germans come in. … They ran away, but they shot people who almost died anyway. I’ve always heard these German boots. Sometimes I have nightmares about these boots, ”she said.

Her mother finally returned to get her and the Russians arrived.

Friedman told ABC News that it was important for her daughter-in-law to visit Auschwitz so that she could experience the camp and then share it with her children.

“She is the mother of my grandchildren. … You trust her. She is the next generation who can put them at risk of hatred and prejudice,” she said. “It’s not okay to destroy someone who doesn’t like She thinks not what she looks like, not how she believes in religion. “

Lauder said that despite the horrors the survivors of Auschwitz experienced, none of them left the extermination camp with hate.

“You came out and started a new life. They didn’t want to take revenge. … you went out. They founded their families. … they come with their grandchildren. We shouldn’t have grandchildren the same problem they had in the 1930s. Shame on us if we let that happen, ”he said.

ABC News’ Emily Shapiro and The Associated Press contributed to the coverage of this story.

