Auschwitz-Birkenau survivors have urged the world to adopt a tolerance-free approach to increasing anti-Semitism and to educate their children about the Holocaust earlier.

In a ceremony in the former Nazi extermination camp, 60 km west of Kraków, around 50 heads of state and government – including President Michael D. Higgins – paid tribute to the 1.3 million people murdered in the most notorious extermination camp and the liberated survivors 75 years ago the Red Army.

“The great strength of the solemn occasion was the survivors’ statement and common theme that it should never happen again,” said Higgins after the ceremony. “Another strong message was the call not to be indifferent, so as not to repeat the 1930s when the nations looked away.”

The national delegations were headed by, among others, Federal President Frank Walter Steinmeier and King Felipe VI. From Spain and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Apathy of man

Many elderly survivors who attended the ceremony put on blue and white striped hats and scarves that were symbolic of the uniforms they wore in the camp.

Polish survivor Marian Turski told the crowd – and a worldwide television audience – that his Auschwitz apprenticeship represented the terrible potential cost of human apathy. “Don’t be indifferent when a power or government violates existing social rights and don’t be indifferent,” he said.

Bathseva Dagan, a Polish-Israeli Holocaust survivor and educator, said it was too late to teach teenage children about the mass murder of six million European Jews.

“Children grow up with these iPhones and know more than we would like to know. For this reason, this subject must be taught as early as possible. “

‘Never again’

Auschwitz-Birkenau museum director Piotr Cywinski warned against using the memory of the death camp and its dead for superficial outbreaks of short-term emotions.

“How can you say never again,” he asked, “while looking into the eyes of the Jews who are being attacked on the street today?”

Polish President Andrzej Duda said his country, which lost three million citizens as a result of the Nazi aggression, will renew its commitment to keep alive the memory of crimes committed on its soil during the Nazi occupation.

“To distort the history of World War II, to deny the crimes of genocide and the Holocaust, and to exploit Auschwitz to achieve a goal is tantamount to desecrating the victims whose ashes are scattered here,” he said, pointing to Warsaw Clash with Moscow over the origins of the war that hung over that anniversary.

