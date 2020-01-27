advertisement

A Dundee schoolgirl with a passion for equal rights discovered that a family member had been buried in Auschwitz just days before making an educational trip to the former Nazi concentration camp in Poland.

Fifth-year Harris Academy student Elsie MacDonald, 16, was surprised to learn that her great-uncle Henry had been sent there as a Polish political prisoner at the height of World War II, and that his parent’s father died of starvation alongside about 1.1 million other murdered prisoners.

“I was actually told, a few nights before the trip, that my great-uncle was in Auschwitz,” said Elsie, who was one of two Harris students selected as lessons from the Auschwitz ambassadors for a trip in the old camp in October.

“For me, it was strange to think of him who was walking and was at this precise place.

“It is weird to think that he had been there.

“He was Polish. He and his father were taken there as political prisoners. Her father died of starvation in Auschwitz.

“His mom befriended a caretaker who gave him extra food. This is how he survived.

Auschwitz (today)

“After the war, they came to Scotland. He ended up marrying my grandfather’s sister. “

Elsie and her compatriot Sarah Mathieson, a fifth-year pupil from Harris, traveled to Auschwitz – now preserved as a museum – with other Scottish student ambassadors in October.

They were selected by their school after writing “exceptional” essays on prejudice.

Elsie said, “I wrote about discrimination, homophobia and other things in our own school because a lot of people yell things at me especially in the hallway – people who don’t even know me. I was just writing about how discrimination can take different forms. “

Sarah, 16, a former student of Ancrum Road Primary who was also a second-year Anne Frank ambassador to Harris, said that seeing the piles of human hair, shaving kits, suitcases and shoes on display at the museum ‘Auschwitz-Birkenau State had really brought home the human side of the Holocaust.

“For me, seeing all of these things made me realize how many people were involved,” she said.

“The pure scale. In some ways, it’s harder to understand when you see it – that humans were able to do something like this on such a scale in such a short time.

“I don’t think I treated him until after I got home because it was such a short trip. It was a lot to take in a day. “

Jewish children survivors of Auschwitz with a nurse behind a barbed wire fence. Photo taken by a Russian photographer during the making of a film on the liberation of the camp.

Elsie said that since her return, she had made some presentations to S2 classes.

One of the most important things she wanted to get across was “human nature of the Nazis” in order to understand how easy it is for society to fall into such a trap.

“It is not just monsters – it is hard to understand that it was humans who did these things,” she said.

“If we were in a situation that existed in Germany, if the Nazis were in command, we would probably have obeyed like everyone else.

“Very few people had the confidence and the thought process to be able to oppose it.

“The people who followed the Nazi regime were not awful people – they were like you and me. This is perhaps the scariest thing. “

Teacher Robyn Lee said of the girls, “They have been amazing and I’m glad I did. They were the right people for the job! “

