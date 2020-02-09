advertisement

“Into The Unknown” will be broadcast live at the award ceremony for the 2020 Academy Awards, which will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m.

The artists Idina Menzel and AURORA will perform the Oscar-nominated song accompanied by numerous international “Elsas”. Given the song’s popularity, the performance is surely one of the most anticipated musical moments at this year’s ceremony.

Before the broadcast, AURORA walked the official red carpet of the show. ABC has shared a collection of photos documenting the official arrival of the Norwegian artist.

advertisement

Follow these official red carpet photos:

THE OSCARS – The 92nd Oscars will be on Sunday, 9.2020. Broadcast live at the Dolby Theater at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood and broadcast live on the ABC Television Network at 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST.

(ABC / Rick Rowell)

AURORATHE OSCARS – The 92nd Oscar show will be broadcast on Sunday, 9.2020. Broadcast live at the Dolby Theater at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood and broadcast on the ABC Television Network at 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST.

(ABC / Rick Rowell)

AURORATHE OSCARS – The 92nd Oscar show will be broadcast on Sunday, 9.2020. Broadcast live at the Dolby Theater at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood and broadcast on the ABC Television Network at 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST.

(ABC / RICK ROWELL)

AURORATHE OSCARS – The 92nd Oscar show will be broadcast on Sunday, 9.2020. Broadcast live at the Dolby Theater at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood and broadcast on the ABC Television Network at 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST.

(ABC / RICK ROWELL)

AURORA

advertisement