In an open letter, the victim’s parents also criticize Warner Bros. for continuing to benefit from a film that they say celebrates gun violence.

The stimulating discussion about the representation of gun violence in “Joker” and whether the revisionist DC genesis celebrates it or not will not end soon. Especially as we approach the announcement of the Oscar nominations, it will be bright and early this coming Monday, January 13th.

Sandy spoke in the footsteps of the surviving families who spoke out when the film was released last year by parents of a victim of the 2012 Aurora shootout that killed 12 people in Colorado’s “The Dark Knight Rises” screening and Lonnie Phillips spoke in an open letter released Tuesday against Todd Phillips, the director of “Joker”, and distributor Warner Bros. as he recently told Terry Gross about NPR’s “Fresh Air”. The full letter received via Twitter is embedded below.

“We are not outraged at The Joker because it has become a” thing “to” look for things to outrage, “the family begins, saying that they are” outraged “because their daughter” was murdered by someone ” It was easily able to obtain firearms and ammunition in Aurora, Colorado. We are outraged because about 272,700 other Americans have lost their lives to gun violence since their death. “

In the “Fresh Air” episode of January 6, Phillips said to Gross: “We knew our intentions to make the film.” It kind of blew us away that it was so divisive. But it seems like we are now living in an age of indignation and people are looking for things to upset about, and they will probably only be outraged by this comment. It has become one thing. The good news is that the film obviously hit a nerve and people discussed it and argued about its merits. “

Warner Bros. has confirmed since the opening of “Joker” on October 4th that the film does not advocate violence in the real world. However, the family of the Aurora victim does not agree: a large company benefits from the screen carnage. (Sandy and Lonnie Phillips were among those who signed a letter to Warner Bros. last September.)

“We are outraged because Warner Bros. continues to benefit from films depicting fictitious acts of violence with weapons, while making donations to lawmakers and candidates that make it easier for individuals to obtain firearms and, in reality, acts of violence to commemorate the world, ”Sandy and Lonnie Phillips continue. “We are outraged at your frivolous and dismissive comments about our real concerns, and outraged that Warner Bros. has refused to meet survivors of gun violence.”

Although Todd Phillips told Terry Gross that the backlash against the film was “stressful,” he added, “Fortunately, most people saw what it was: a film about childhood trauma, a film about the lack of love in the world, A film about the loss of empathy in society. Most people saw it the way it is. “And many people really saw it. Over $ 1.06 billion was made at the box office worldwide – the highest ever for an R-rated movie.

And where are the film’s chances of winning given the backlash? Last week alone, Joaquin Phoenix was awarded Best Actor in a theatrical drama at the Golden Globes, and the film received 11 BAFTA nominations.

, @ jokermovie director Philips said yesterday that we were outraged at Joker.

Not correct! We are outraged companies like @warnerbros who benefit from violent films and are not working to prevent actual gun violence

Work with us – together we can save lives. pic.twitter.com/wQh8imAyJF

– Sandy Phillips (@MamaRedfield) January 7, 2020

