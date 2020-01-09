advertisement

TORONTO – The Ontario Auditor General says she will consider the costs associated with a government decision to cancel an eastern Ontario farm.

Environment Minister Jeff Yurek revoked approval of the Nation Rise Wind Farm project late last year, citing concerns about the bats population.

Nation Rise has launched a legal challenge to the government’s decision and is asking the Ontario Divisional Court to overturn it.

The NDP says it is concerned the cancellation could cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars, given a recent revelation that the province is spending $ 231m to cancel more than 750 renewable energy contracts.

NDP energy critic Peter Tabuns wrote to the general auditor to request that she review the cancellation costs – which the government has not disclosed.

Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk responded this week to say that her annual audit of the province’s financial statements will include an examination of those costs.

But for a thorough, separate inquiry, a request must come from a cabinet minister, legislative assembly or legislative committee.

