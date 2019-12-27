advertisement

With the return of the holidays and themed films to television, viewers who heard Home Alone 2: Lost broadcast in New York on the Canadian Broadcast Company (CBC) state broadcaster noticed that a brief appearance had been made by President Donald Trump cut from the broadcast of the film.

In the film, President Trump makes a brief appearance in which Kevin McAllister (Macaulay Culkin) walks into a hotel and asks Trump for the way to the hotel lobby, to which Trump instructs him to “walk down the hall and left.”

You can see the differences in the two edits of the film below.

Watch them cut Trump away from home. This is 1984 level pic.twitter.com/xkJaVfTWYg

– Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) December 26, 2019

When some viewers noticed the cut, they expressed their outrage on Twitter and speculated that the cut was politically motivated:

You are the greatest “journalists” of the Bush League of all time. Cut out Trump’s cameo in Home Alone 2. What kind of government sponsored bullshit is that? #Defund

– James (@Jameseast_), December 23, 2019

Welcome to the media controlled by the liberal government.

– The conservative humorist (@ CINetwork2019) December 25, 2019

The horseshit liberal snowflake that lies on the CBC media is now cutting Christmas movies because they can’t handle the Don. We have to get rid of JT and the CBC forever. Canazuela is here!

– Todd Fiske (@ Fiskee60), December 26, 2019

The cut even caused the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., to criticize the CBC and to describe it as “absolutely pathetic” in a long Instagram post.

He wrote:

“Absolutely pathetic. Trump derangement syndrome is fully manifested in liberal media such as @cbc. Imagine yourself so pitiful in your quest to achieve some level of alertness that you have to cut out a scene that is probably one of the most famous cameos of the era? Imagine that you were so “triggered” that you can’t even leave a Christmas movie alone without editing it. We are facing this problem in 2020. This is the filter by which most people receive their messages. So it’s not a fair fight, but that’s also why we’re going to win. People see through this crap and have enough of it. The media should register as a lobbyist for the left. Their prejudices are so obvious that they don’t even pretend to hide them. They prove every day that they are really the enemy of the people. “

After the initial outrage, the CBC Comicbook.com stated that “Home Alone 2, as is often the case with television-adapted features, has been edited so that commercial time is within the format.”

Days later, CBC spokesman Chuck Thompson made it clear that the scene was limited in time as it was not “firmly anchored in the plot” and that this cut had been present in all of the film’s programs since 2014, the year before Trump’s announcement, of his presidential campaign :

“As is so often the case with feature films that have been adapted for television, Home Alone 2 has been edited for some time. The Donald Trump scene was one of several that were cut out of the film since none of them were an integral part of the plot. These changes occurred in 2014 when we first purchased the film and before Mr. Trump was elected president. “

President Trump himself commented on the edit on Twitter, implying that the cut was made because Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “doesn’t like it very much that I let him pay for NATO or trade!” equal!”

I think Justin T doesn’t like it if I get him to pay NATO or trade! https://t.co/sndS7YvIGR

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

The film will never be the same! (just kidding) https://t.co/FogquK1ei7

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

