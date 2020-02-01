advertisement

Members of the public rushed to the aid of a man who they believed had been stabbed several times on a street in Loughborough last night.

Around 8 p.m. yesterday, emergency services closed Victoria Street in the city while the incident was resolved.

advertisement

Members of the public rushed to help the victim, a man in his thirties, describing three injuries to his lower back, legs and stomach.

Leicestershire police, who visited the scene alongside the East Midlands ambulance service, said the man had been taken to hospital with “non-life threatening” injuries.

A force spokeswoman said: “At 8:20 p.m. yesterday (Thursday, January 30), we learned that a man had been stabbed in Victoria Street, Loughborough, near the junction with Bedford Street.

“Officers and the ambulance service from the East Midlands went to the scene and the victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

“His injuries are not fatal.

“Investigations into the circumstances of the incident are in the early stages.”

People who rushed to help wanted to remain anonymous, but described what they saw by hurrying to stem the bleeding.

One said he heard the victim scream for help and rushed to the scene: “You could say it was serious.

“We could see the stab in the back, but I couldn’t see much more as I spoke to the paramedics while my friend was trying to stop the bleeding.

Read more

Loughborough News

“It is scary, we are all scared here, it is not something you see day to day apart from drug users.

“I keep my curtains closed most of the time; I don’t want to see things like that.

“I am shaken, upset, angry because I know that if we don’t act quickly, I think it could be fatal.”

The person said that upon arrival, he could see what they thought were four people who were fleeing.

No arrests have been made yet and the police are asking if you have information to call 101.

.

advertisement