You can ease the tension with Nicky Byrnes Quiff, while former Love Islander Yewande Biala is the first candidate to leave Dancing with the Stars 2020. She drops out because she has been criticized for her “lumpy and bumpy” Viennese waltz. And it’s true that on her second trip to the show, she runs little risk of lighting the floor.

But surely the big Irish reality TV audience has to look themselves in the eye after chasing them beyond the even less elegant P. Ray Kelly. He previously made history by scoring the first of ten points on Dancing with the Stars Ireland. Can he stay while Biala is going home? It is a decision that you suspect will be discussed for some time to come.

Love Yewande Biala and Stephen Vincent. Photo: Kyran O’Brien

Father Ray Kelly with Kylee Vincent. Photo: Kyran O’Brien

Biala definitely seems to be shocked. “It was different,” Co Meath’s Enfield scientist told Nicky Byrne when her dance partner Stephen Vincent was half stunned. Even more speechless is Father Kelly, who cannot believe that he is still in competition. We can’t either. Reality TV moves in a mysterious way.

Tears, palpitations and suffocated screams of fear have already broken out. And that’s just me who made it through Byrne and Jennifer Zamparelli’s opening monologue. And then to the thing with the celebrities who dance for their literal survival in the series.

In the first place is the former Miss Universe Ireland Gráinne Gallanagh, who is doing a “fun jive” in front of Meghan Trainors Dear Future Husband – here I quote the RTÉ press release. She is accompanied by pro partner Kai Widdrington as well as an Elvis impersonator and a wedding chapel in Vegas.

“I would have liked a little more energy, but a good start,” said judge Loraine Barry. “A great start to the show,” agrees Julian Benson. There are 20.

Grainne Gallanagh and Kai Widdrington. Photo: Kyran O’Brien

She is followed by Kilkenny hurler Aidan Fogarty, who, together with Emily Barker, does a Foxtrot to Oasis’ Half the World Away. He also jumps over a closet – something we need more of when we dance with the stars.

“The foxtrot of a leading man – your core use, your frame, was sublime,” enthuses Julian Benson. Brian Redmond criticized Fogarty’s “flat” left arm, but praised his footwork. “This is probably one of the best Foxtrots by a male celebrity on the show.” He receives a stonking 23.

Then it is Michael Carruth’s big moment when the Olympic boxer returns after an injury last week. By the way, my spell check keeps changing its name to “Michael Carrot”. I long to see Carruth dance as a giant orange root vegetable. I want it, you want it, I bet Michael wants it too. Make it possible RTÉ.

“Michael’s hips are very stiff. He looks like a da at a wedding,” says dance partner Karen Byrne. When he arrives over the tent, he survives his samba for Tom Jones and it’s not uncommon. “I know that you never hit a man with glasses, “says Brian Redmond.” There were bags of samba, “says Julian Benson, trying to be kind. He scored an unusual 11.

Olympic boxing gold medalists Michael Carruth and Karen Byrne. Photo: Kyran O’Brien

Biala is the next to turn out to be her last pirouette. She is accompanied by Pro Vincent and Taylor Swift’s lovers. Is that a love island wink? Or does Biala Taylor really like Swift? We may never find out.

“A very ladylike Viennese waltz,” says Benson and asks her to watch her “flow”. “Lumpy, lumpy and bumpy,” says Redmond. She lands with a thud at the bottom of the leaderboard at 10.

The early leader Sinéad O ‘Carroll then gets another opportunity to shine. She spoils us with a Paso Doble to El Gato Montes by Arielle Dombasle.

“I felt like I was part of the bullfighting – I was there,” says Julian Benson. “I loved your floor work.” Brian Redmond describes it as “practically perfect,” although he suspects that one of her arms could be longer than the other. She roars at 24 in the lead.

TV presenters Glenda Gilson and Robert Rowinski. Photo: Kyran O’Brien

O’Carroll’s loose confidence is in contrast to the early nerves that moderator Glenda Gilson showed. You and Robert Rowinski. Dance a waltz to I Never Loved a Man by The Commitments. It’s a big improvement over their debut. She hasn’t crashed and burned herself, as her 15 score confirms.

Another slow starter is Father Ray Kelly. His Cha Cha Cha with Kylee Vincent shows a bizarre cameo by comedian Des Bishop who happens to be watching from a couch.

“Father, I don’t know what to say,” says Julian Benson. “You moved – there were bags with cha cha cha.” He tries to be kind. “I’m not a big joke fan at first,” says Brian Redmond. “You’re killing me – I’m looking for something positive.” He scores a six, including a very first from Redmond. Curtains for Kelly soon?

The pace increases as Ryan Andrews plays tango with Giulia Dotta to Billie Eilish’s bad guy. Andrews did well the first time and shines again here. “Tango-tasatic,” says Julian Benson. “We saw that we were looking for a bad boy.” “Timing to perfection … excellent tango,” added Loraine Barry. He achieved second place with a score of 23.

2FM presenter Lottie Ryan and Pasquale La Rocca. Photo: Kyran O’Brien

Lottie Ryan and her contemporary pro partner Pasquale La Rocca follow. Your choice of song – anyone’s choice of song anyway – is Castles by Freya Ridings. The singer’s father is Daddy Pig’s voice on Peppa Pig, which has nothing to do with Dancing on Stars, but is an accidental fact that I really wanted to share.

“It’s not the way you do it – and how you did it was fantastic,” says Brian Redmond. “I was a little scared,” says Loraine Barry – and she means it as a compliment! Lottie’s score is a Peppa Riffic 26. We have a new favorite.

The curtain is closed by Mary Kennedy’s Double Whammy, which plays Ran Kan Kan by Luis Lema and Brian Dowling salsa, whose American Smooth is accompanied by Dance Monkey by Tones & I.

Kennedy received harsh criticism from Brian Redmond when she first appeared. She had promised to increase the pace with a steamy Latin American dance. And she definitely gives it all (although she knocks over a glass at the fake salsa bar that RTÉ installed).

“They put a bit of chic in there tonight,” says Loraine Barry. “It was a lot better than last week,” says Redmond. The people in the background shout “Mary! Mary! “As if we were watching Montrose ‘s response to the Hunger Games. It gets a much improved score of 16.

For his part, Dowling has a great passion for professional Laura Nolan. “I loved this concept,” says Redmond of the opening where the dancers pose as mannequins. “I am very impressed with your foxtrot,” says Loraine Barry. He leaves with a score of 20 (though Byrne initially thinks it’s 19).

The increased stakes ensure that the panto played is celebrated for two hours. And your heart obviously goes to Biala, where two reality shows were filmed within six months. In the past few weeks she has devoted herself to Paso Dobles, Walzern and pretended to laugh at Zamparelli’s Zinger. Now their time is over. It’s a sad goodbye.

But if it is a consolation, this is the last week she has to stare at Nicky Byrnes Quiff and Julian Benson’s brocade and doubt God’s existence (“There is no light, only the emptiness”, I imagine Benson’s cloakroom person who whispers just before the opening credits). It is not much, but it is something.

