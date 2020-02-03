advertisement

A collision involving a taxi, a car and a lamppost resulted in traffic problems near the Royal Derby Hospital this afternoon.

Those traveling to Uttoxeter New Road experienced delays as a westbound lane was closed while Derbyshire police were handling the incident.

Police were called to the scene just before 3 p.m., where a woman was treated for minor injuries.

A Derbyshire police spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a collision involving two cars and a lamppost at 2:55 pm.

“The incident occurred at Uttoxeter New Road, just outside the Royal Derby Hospital.

“A white Audi taxi and a gray Volkswagen car were involved.

“A woman was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

“All the vehicles were recovered and we had left at 4:20 pm”.

According to traffic information service Inrix, the incident also caused congestion at the junction of Uttoxeter New Road with Stafford Street and at the Mercian Way roundabout.

