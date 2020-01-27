advertisement

How much does Audi see the future as electric? Well, with plans to include EV charging points in 20 out of 10 parking places at 20 of its 10 German plants, Audi seems to think that this is where we are going. Admittedly, that’s mid 2022, not mid 2020, and it’s only 10%, but I don’t know any other car company with 10% of its parking spaces being electrified! Get an idea of ​​how huge this initiative is to view the lower paragraph block quotes.

Charging in the workplace is a big help everywhere, but I think it is especially important in Europe, where more people live in large apartment buildings and do not charge at home. I even think that charging in the workplace is one of the three pillars in the donkey-loading donkey, along with charging at home and super-fast charging for road trips. (You may be able to charge customers in shops, restaurants, coffee shops, and other medium-sized service destinations – I’m dependent on it for charging ~ 90% of the time – but I don’t think they have the same basic, critical importance as the other three .)

To emphasize that this is newsworthy, Audi pointed out that this is actually the largest EV infrastructure rollout from a German employer. In total, more than 4,500 charging points have been installed. For some perspective, when I go to PlugShare and zoom in on Los Angeles, one of the best cities in the world for the acceptance of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, PlugShare tells me that there are 271 public charging stations. (Please note that charging stations usually have two or more charging points.)

The most important Audi factory in Ingolstadt will accommodate 3,500 charging points. Another 1,000 will be at the Neckarsulm plant. There will be “just under 100 in Brussels and Győr” and infrastructure will be charged at Audi’s facilities in San José Chiapa, Mexico.

As stated in the headline, Audi plans to invest $ 100 million in all of this EV charging infrastructure. (Kudos to those who win these contracts.)

Perhaps the most interesting of these is how long it has been in the making – 4 years! Here are some more details: “A charging concept on this scale is so far unique in Germany – and requires careful preparation and largely independent energy management. That is why a separate project team has prepared and structured the concept for implementation since mid-2017. The fundamental decision to electrify ten percent of all parking spaces was taken a year earlier. “Such lead times are necessary because the planning and expansion of the energy supply only takes several years on this scale,” Huber explains. Performing the setup during the current production at the locations is a special challenge.

“The project team is responsible for planning the entire strategy, investment and concept, and manages the design and operation of the charging infrastructure as well as the invoicing of charging procedures at the Audi locations. In this context, the charging points are expanded to meet the needs of employees and other people using the parking space, the charging infrastructure is designed accordingly, operational rules are established and a hotline and support are provided. Recording that complies with the calibration legislation and billing of the loading procedures are other important aspects.

“Charging infrastructure is already available at the sites in Brussels, Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm with a total power input of 21 megawatts. This corresponds to the power consumption of a small city with 14,000 inhabitants. This includes 600 charging points with a capacity of up to 22 kilowatts (kW) and 60 DC charging points with a capacity between 50 and 350 kW. By the middle of 2022 there will be 4,500 charging points, each with a capacity of up to 22 kW, and around. 50 more with a capacity of up to 350 kW each only on the factory sites. A dynamic and intelligent load management system will already control all power input at locations this year, so there is no need to extend the power connection.

“In addition, there is equipment at the three Audi Training Center locations at Munich airport. The largest individual charging station from Audi with a current input of 2.1 megawatts is connected to the grid here. In connection with the construction of the new ATC IV building, the generated solar energy is used for charging in combination with a battery buffer storage device. “However, it’s not just about energy supply,” says Huber. The project team has also created their own navigation map based on Google Maps that allows employees to see in real time where charging terminals are available. Invoicing via online systems and integration into an internal settlement system are further important services. “

This is a pretty impressive business EV charging project. It is huge. Yes, it is “only” 10% parking spaces, but you can see the huge investments, planning and power capacity needed to reach 10%.

If Tesla announced such a plan, it would make the interwebs enthusiastic. In my opinion, the Audi initiative deserves the same level of enthusiasm. Unfortunately I think that is out of the question because the news broke about 10 days ago and I barely noticed it a few days ago and almost missed it.

