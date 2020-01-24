advertisement

There was no dominant SEC basketball team this season, which allowed for an exciting, wide-open race. So all 14 teams compete against each other.

SEC basketball has not been reputed to be one of the country’s premier conferences, and has worked hard to lose that reputation over the past few seasons. To a certain extent, they have also been successful, sending five teams and four different programs to the Final Four in the past six seasons.

This season, however, the conference has taken a small step back. There is not as much elite talent in the SEC as it used to, and therefore there are no elite teams.

Auburn looked like they might be on their way to becoming this team when they started 15-0, but they were blown out twice last week and not really tested against quality contests. Kentucky lost to the team at the Missouri Valley Conference against last place and Florida finished 6th in the previous season. It has not been among the top 25 since leaving the ranking after two weeks.

But instead of having a few great teams, the SEC has a lot of good teams. Arkansas and Alabama are among the new head coaches both years ahead of schedule, and the LSU has had no noticeable impact on the field from the college basketball FBI scandal, possibly creating the country’s most open conference race.

Who are the current favorites in the SEC? Power ranking like all 14 teams compete against each other:

