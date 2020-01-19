advertisement

Find the biggest NCAA basketball insights from the past week, including a look at Auburn’s bad week, Dayton’s unsung heroes, and more.

There are usually only a lot of disruptions in the NCAA basketball landscape until February and March, but this is anything but a normal season.

Five top 10 teams have lost to ranked opponents this week, and the top 5 teams have had a total of six losses, most in a week for almost three decades. This is because three of these five top teams have lost twice (Auburn, Butler, Duke), and this route has raised serious concerns, particularly among the Tigers.

advertisement

Here are the greatest lessons learned from college basketball last week in a new Rauf report, starting with Auburn’s weaknesses that were revealed this week.

1) Auburn was exposed

When Auburn got into the week he was ranked 4th in the country and hadn’t lost a game, but nobody really knew how good they were because they weren’t tested by a leaderboard or in a tough street game.

We knew we would find out more about the tigers this week when street competitions against Auburn and Florida were on the cards, and now what we learned was not good.

Auburn excels when they are able to get out in the transition phase and use their athletic advantage. They still take a lot of threesomes and, while struggling to shoot outside (30.9 percent in the season), shoot down as many defense forces to defend them out there and open lanes to their athletes.

This week we learned that that’s all they have in their arsenal.

Against a team as athletic as they are in Alabama (or at least nearly as athletic), the Tigers flipped the ball 21 times, committed 35 fouls, and shot just 25 percent out of three points.

Against a team that could slow the pace in Florida, Auburn had the worst shooting performance (25.5 percent from the field, 17.4 percent of three) and the worst result of the season (47 points). The Gators let them play in half the field and execute their offensive sets, and Auburn’s offensive had completely stopped.

The tigers will improve, but this week they showed why some had concerns about them in the pre-season. Auburn is currently ineffective if they do not have the athletic advantage and / or are forced to play slower than normal.

advertisement