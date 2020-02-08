advertisement

Two directors are nominated for the Spirit Awards. Nobody received an Oscar nod this year.

Aubrey Plaza performed live for the second time in a row at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica Beach on Saturday. It’s not the only way that the indie ghosts who celebrate the best in independent film stand out from the Oscars. In fact, in her opening monologue, Plaza took the time to highlight some of the problems with the Academy Awards.

“The Film Independent Spirit Awards are much cooler than the Oscars. It’s the day we’re on the beach, we recognize female directors – every two! “Plaza said.” I’m so proud of how diverse this show is. You know, Jennifer Lopez and I are both super hot Puerto Rican. I mention this because Puerto Rico is like an independent film: it’s beautiful, not enough people have seen it, and its funding always fails. Boricua, what’s up! “

advertisement

connected

connected

Indeed, two women are ready for the Indie Spirit for Best Director: Alma Har’el (“Honey Boy”) and Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”). Har’el was one of the loudest voices this year, reflecting the lack of female nominees for best director. In the meantime, Lopez was nominated for Best Supporting Actress by Spirit for her acclaimed performance as a Stripper-Heist ringleader in “Hustlers”.

The broadcasting of the Spirit Awards began with a recorded section in which Plaza in her changing room considered existential questions about the state of the independent film. “Nobody knows what a movie is,” she said. “Everyone only sees shit on their cell phones.”

This crisis caused Plaza to manifest as Judy Garland, who was there to discuss Martin Scorsese’s concerns about Netflix and other changes in the cinema.

“It’s the same old story, isn’t it?” Plaza’s Garland asked. “Everyone’s just trying to make dirty money.”

Garland’s gentler approach didn’t work, and the interaction between the two eventually turned into a slap match before they shared a passionate kiss. The kiss was interrupted when Jon Hamm entered the Plaza locker room.

Her live monologue was framed by an interpretation of “Get Happy”, a song popularized by Garland’s interpretation in the 1950 film “Summer Stock”. nominated.

“Jennifer Lopez is here, people. She just played the Super Bowl last weekend. What did you do, Mary Kay Place? Nothing, because you’re a lazy sack of shit! You’re just kidding, you’re a national treasure, ”she said.

At the ceremony for their nominated film “Uncut Gems,” Plaza spoke to brothers Josh and Benny Safdie to discuss another issue of gender equality in Hollywood.

“There are so many brothers who direct Hollywood, but there are almost no sister directors,” she said. “You think this city would like to pay two women a salary.”

Other jokes didn’t play as well for their goals.

In the “Marriage Story” nominee played by Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, and in Johansson’s real relationship with Colin Jost from “Saturday Night Live,” Plaza said, “Today, it’s not about Scarlett Johansson being together, men who don’t deserve you, it’s about independent film. “

Click here for the updated Indie Spirit Awards winners.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement