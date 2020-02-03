advertisement

Plaza will return to host the annual celebration of the indie film that airs this Saturday at IFC.

One of the annual joys of the Independent Spirit Awards is to see a number of films that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences didn’t recognize the day before the Oscars. Another indie spirit delight is watching talented funny people make micro-targeted jokes about these films.

Even in short, concentrated doses, it’s a great thing to reconcile these two ideas. The first of the 35th Independent Spirit Awards, which involves visual gags, is the return of host Aubrey Plaza, who wears a Robert Pattinson mustache for the IFC promo. Bill Murray, her partner on the screen of cr-aye-me, is participating in a two-person replica of “The Lighthouse”.

It makes sense for Robert Egger’s Sophomore feature film to receive this top-notch promotional treatment: The film is linked to “Uncut Gems” for most nominations at the annual celebration of the best indie film on Saturday. In addition to Jarin Blaschke’s award for best cameraman (a category that will also be awarded at the Oscars), “The Lighthouse” will compete in the categories “Best Cut” (Louise Ford), “Best Male Actor” (Pattinson) and ” Best Supporting Actor ”(Willem) have Dafoe) and Best Director (Eggers).

This year’s hosting appearance from Plaza marks the second half of successive repeat appearances after the duo of Nick Kroll and John Mulaney in 2017 and 2018. Plaza is the first solo host in successive ceremonies since Sarah Silverman in 2006 and 2007.

Other films that won multiple awards on Saturday include “Give Me Liberty”, “Clemency”, “Honey Boy”, “Luce” and “The Last Black Man” in San Francisco. As usual, the indie spirits take place in San Francisco, Santa Monica, California, in a tent a stone’s throw from the Pacific Ocean.

For those wishing to follow the celebrations live, the Film Independent Spirit Awards will air on Saturday February 8th at 5:00 p.m. ET on IFC. Anyone looking for a repeat of the ceremony (which included a drag medley last year highlighting all films in the “Best Feature” category) can find an additional presentation of the show that will be available on February 9th at IFC Films Unlimited Amazon Prime Video Channels and can be streamed on the internet AppleTV App.

