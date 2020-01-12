advertisement

Crystal Palace drew 1-1 in the Premier League with a 10-man Arsenal on Saturday when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took the guests’ lead and was dismissed after Jordan Ayew struck a casual equalizer for the home team.

Aubameyang scored in the 12th minute and deflected a low shot past goalkeeper Vicente Guaita after being substituted by Alexandre Lacazette. Arsenal dominated an uneventful first half at Selhurst Park.

Ayew scored in the 54th minute with a deflected shot that brought the goalkeeper Bernd Leno to a halt after a cross from defender David Luiz.

Aubameyang saw a red card in the middle of the second half after a VAR check after violently attacking Max Meyer, which had forced the Palace to jump out injured.

Palace, who got the upper hand in the final stages with his numerical lead, missed his best chance of winning when Sokratis Papastathopoulos cleared a James Tomkins header from the line in the 78th minute.

They were unhooked at the other end three minutes later when Guaita Nicolas Pepe’s violent low shot toppled onto the post and then suppressed Lacazette’s successor up close.

