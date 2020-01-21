advertisement

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mohamed Salah face each other in the second qualifying round for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Gabon and Egypt play in the same group.

Salah’s Egypt and Aubameyang’s Gabon will compete in Group F in the second phase of African qualifying for the Qatar finals with Libya and Angola.

Group D meets Cameroon and the Ivory Coast as well as Mozambique and Malawi, while Nigeria meets Group C against the Cape Verde Islands, the Central African Republic and Liberia.

The African champion Algeria will meet Burkina Faso, Niger and Djibouti in Group A. The defeated finalist Senegal from 2019 meets Congo, Namibia and Togo in Group H.

In Group G Ghana and South Africa meet Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.

The group stage lasts from March 2020 to October of next year, with the ten group winners drawn in five round of 16 games to be played in November.

Full length groups:

Group A: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, Djibouti

Group B: Tunisia, Zambia, Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea

Group C: Nigeria, Cape Verde Islands, Central African Republic, Liberia

Group D: Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Malawi

Group E: Mali, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda

Group F: Egypt, Gabon, Libya, Angola

Group G: Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia

Group H: Senegal, Congo, Namibia, Togo

Group I: Morocco, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Sudan

Group J: DR Congo, Benin, Madagascar, Tanzania

