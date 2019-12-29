advertisement

Arsenal are expected to lose one of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexander Lacazette next summer, with the Gunners aiming for a replacement if one of the two players leaves the club from this point until next summer.

Mountaineers are targeting Lyon striker Musa Dembele, according to a Le10Sport release, which revealed that Premier League giants are ready to meet the asking price of France’s top Celtic star.

Arsenal stars Alexander Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have both rejected a new contract offer from the club, and their respective future is in doubt.

Next summer, Lacazette will keep his Arsenal contract, while the other girlfriend and striker will be able to remain in the Arsenal deal for a year until next summer.

Arsenal are expected to sell one of the two players, especially if they are offered a big deal, and could be replaced by Musa Dembele, who has scored 30 goals and provided eight assists in 71 appearances.

Musa Dembele has scored 18 league goals in 33 appearances in his first season with the French Ligue 1.

