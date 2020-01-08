advertisement

Submit your TV pitch now and you could be in the room with studio executives this summer.

Heads-up, TV maker: If you’re sitting on the next big idea, ATX Festival is ready to hear it. The Austin-based TV festival’s annual pitch competition is currently accepting submissions. By the middle of the year, 10 finalists can present their show directly in front of studio managers. Submit your idea here.

“The pitch competition is a collaboration with ATX, The Blacklist and Sundance Episodic Labs that celebrates the power of history and opportunities,” said Caitlin McFarland, co-founder of the ATX festival, in a statement. “Ultimately, (co-founder Emily Gipson) and I started this competition within the festival with the idea that access to decision-makers and building a community of mentors and co-authors are essential for the creation of television. It is a community of collaboration more than any other medium and we wanted to build something that goes beyond a single award or a cash prize. At the start of our eighth year of the competition, we couldn’t be prouder than having seven winners who continue to write television, support each other and either get management, sell slots, or be hired directly as finalists in the pitch competition. “

With the eighth edition, the Pitch Competition offers undiscovered makers a shortcut to Hollywood decision-makers. After submitting a 90-second pitch video and a five- to ten-page script example, the pitch videos will be rated in four rounds by Hollywood writers, executives, and other industry professionals, including the final live phase at the ATX TV Festival.

The Blacklist and Sundance Episodic Labs are partners in the pitch competition and select 25 finalists from their own submission pools in the first round of the competition. This selection hits the 25 spots chosen in the open competition of the ATX TV Festival before the field for the fourth and final round, which will be judged live in Austin this June, is limited to 20 semi-finalists in round 3 and 10 finalists.

The winner will have the opportunity to showcase their series to one of the festival’s studio / network partners, mentoring with an ATX judge or panelist, the latest scripting software from Final Draft, and access to additional opportunities with The Black List and Sundance Episodic Program.

Of the seven winners of the past, each has a number of industry opportunities, including securing management, multiple personnel positions in different series, and the sale of his parking space (including compensation for the pilot’s letter). Most have moved to Los Angeles and have formed a supportive community among the experienced ATX champions.

Submissions will be judged by professionals throughout the pitch competition, which means that author ideas will be read and reviewed by employees, young leaders, show runners, studio executives and the festival’s network partners. Previous partners include FX, HBO, Hulu, Fox, Annapurna Pictures, Paramount Television, Sony Pictures Television and others. Participants in the final round included Jenny Bicks (showrunner at “Divorce”), Stephen Falk (inventor and showrunner at “You’re the Worst”), Sahar Vahedi (development director at Blumhouse Television) and Nancy Cotton (managing director) vice president and director Scripted Programming at EPIX).

Pitches are allowed until Friday, January 17th. The ATX Television Festival will be held in Austin, June 4-7, 2020. The full lineup for this year is yet to be revealed, but reunions for NBC’s drama “Parenthood” and the FX series “Justified” have already been set. For more information on this year’s lineup, see IndieWire; If you want to register for the pitch competition, go here. More information about the festival can be found on the official ATX website.

