DUNMORE, Pa. – Agents from the Attorney General’s Office and Federal Homeland Security Agents are located in a warehouse on East Grove Street in Dunmore.

On Wednesday, Newswatch saw 16 agents in hazmat suits carrying and inspecting barrels and cans from the warehouse.

Officials at the Attorney General’s office told Newswatch 16 that they cannot share information at this time.

Dunmore Borough officials said the East Grove Street warehouse is owned by SoCafe, a single-use coffee pod company. But it seems that other companies also operate from the warehouse.

Municipal officials told Newswatch 16 that an alarm went off in the warehouse at 7 AM on Wednesday. Dunmore police responded, but were told by Homeland Security agents that they were not needed.

This is a story in development. Come back with Newswatch 16 for more updates.

