(ABC NEWS) – Twenty-one Saudi students are expelled from the United States after an investigation by the Saudi military officer who killed three seafarers and injured eight others last month, Attorney General William Barr said on Monday.

In a press conference at the Department of Justice, Barr said an investigation by Gunner Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani revealed that he was “motivated by the jihadist ideology” and called the attack a “terrorist act”.

While it turned out that the 21 trainees identified by investigators did not help Alshamrani in the attack, an FBI check revealed that several of the students had “derogatory material” on their computers or personal devices.

“17 had social media with some jihadi or anti-American content,” said Barr. “However, there was no evidence of belonging to or participating in terrorist activities or groups. 15 people (including some of the 17 just mentioned) had contact with child pornography. “

Twelve of the twenty-one identified students were trainees at Pensacola Naval Air Station, officials said, while the other nine were trained in U.S. military facilities.

While US lawyers found that the marked material did not warrant law enforcement in the United States, the Saudi armed forces identified the “demonstrated behavior against an officer” case and the students were subsequently released from service.

Officials said they expected the 21 to face “harsh punishment” when they returned to the kingdom, and the United States had received a promise from the Saudis that they would be extradited if they were involved in the ongoing counter-terrorism shootout would be back in the US to face the charges.

Barr and FBI Deputy Director Bowdich also criticized Apple for allegedly lacking collaboration with investigators to help access two iPhones that Alshamrani wanted to destroy during the shootout.

According to Barr, FBI technicians were able to repair the phones, but they could not bypass the security features of the phones to get full access to them.

“So far, Apple hasn’t helped us in content,” said Barr. “This situation shows very well why it is important for investigators to have access to digital evidence once they have received a probable injunction.”

A senior DOJ official said Apple has not responded to the question whether it has the ability to unlock the phones at all. This has revived a data protection debate that has recently garnered nationwide attention when the FBI fought with Apple to gain access to phones that belonged to the San perpetrators of the 2015 Bernardino terrorist attack.

At the press conference, Barr gave more information about what investigators found out about Alshamrani’s background, which directly linked him to jihadist reasons.

The FBI found that Alshamrani had posted a social media message on September 11 this year, “The countdown has started.” Investigators also learned that he was visiting the 9/11 Memorial in New York City on Thanksgiving weekend , and posted anti – American news at the base only two hours before the attack.

Bowdich said the FBI interviewed “more than 500 people,” and they “continued to lose many new clues.” The shootout itself lasted 15 minutes, Bowdich said that he was commissioned by law enforcement officers about 8 minutes later. He was killed by a law enforcement response and found that 180 rounds of ammunition were owned.

The FBI also found that the suspect investigated Al Qaida’s US-born minister Anwar al-Awlaki, whose propaganda campaign could have inspired more radicals than anyone outside of Osama Bin Laden before he was killed in a US drone attack in 2011.

Barr told ABC News’ Pierre Thomas that the investigation found that screening foreign-brought candidates should “be improved,” but declined to speculate whether such improvements would have frustrated Alshamrani’s attack.

After the Pensacola shootout, the Pentagon announced a ban on training 852 Saudi students at U.S. bases, although student instruction continued after a DOD screening of all Saudi military students training at U.S. bases, “no information templates “threat.”

A senior defense official warned at the time, however, that it was not an investigative tool, and it was not possible to draw more comprehensive conclusions about what Saudi students might have known about the December 6 attack. There are a total of 272 international military students from different countries in Pensacola.

“I have signed guidelines to improve the review of all of our overseas students, including future eligibility checks, weapons policy, etc.,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in an interview with CBS ‘”Face The Nation on Sunday.” “when asked about the planned expulsions.

“I think we’re very careful,” said national security adviser Robert O’Brien in a Fox News Sunday appearance on Sunday. “Obviously, Pensacola has shown that there have been errors in the way we checked and I think a lot of caution Secretary Esper is taking these measures to protect our men and women.”

John Cohen, former Under Secretary of State for Deputy Intelligence at the Department of Homeland Security, said the circumstances of the shooting reflect the major challenges that the Pentagon faces when it examines foreign military personnel undergoing training in the U.S.

“Foreign military personnel need to be checked regularly not only while traveling to the United States, but also throughout their stay,” said ABC News employee Cohen on Monday. “The review process also needs to be updated regularly to reflect an evolving threat environment.”

A joint intelligence bulletin released shortly after the shootout showed that the gunman wrote the phrase “The countdown has begun” on September 11, 2019, and that Alshamrani described non-Muslims as “infidels” and defended jihad.

“I am against evil, and America as a whole has become a nation of evil,” said one post. “What I see from America is Israel’s support, which is an invasion of Muslim countries. I see the invasion of many countries by his troops. I see Guantanamo Bay. I see cruise missiles, cluster bombs and UAV. “

The bulletin also contained further details of the shootings. The shooter bought the gun as part of a hunting exemption for foreigners and said the shooter shot directly on photos of President Trump and another anonymous president.

