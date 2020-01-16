advertisement

Attorney General William Byaruhanga Leads Team To Present 2020-2021 Budget To Legal Committee (PHOTO / PML Daily)

KAMPALA – Attorney General William Byaruhanga called on parliament to prioritize the recruitment of staff at the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, arguing that the understaffing is to blame for the accumulation of court sentences against the government.

Byaruhanga told the House Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee that the ministry has only 60% staff, which leads to cases where state prosecutors are short of court or have to constantly request adjournments.

“This ultimately leads to a judgment of the judge against the government in cases where the government has been prosecuted,” Byaruhanga said during the presentation of the budget framework document of the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs to the commission on January 16. 2020.

“Unlike other departments, the low staffing has a direct impact on public funds. The exceptional judicial rewards now amount to shs545bn, ”he said.

The chair of the committee, Marksons Jacob Oboth, expressed the committee’s willingness to help the department fill the funding gap in recruiting more staff.

“The Attorney General should provide us with the budget to recruit more staff so that we can use it to support your request,” he said.

Hon. Edward Makmott Otto said that staff recruitment should be a priority for the Department of Justice, saying that understaffing and insufficient wages of existing staff have long affected departmental performance.

“When I look at the court of first instance in Agago, it serves all the neighboring districts and yet the magistrate is paid for peanuts. This is the issue we need to examine and help the ministry negotiate (with the Ministry of Finance), “said Makmot.

Hon. Robinah Rwakoojo Gureme warned that if the understaffing and underpayment of staff are not corrected, the chambers of the attorney general will eventually serve as training grounds for lawyers.

“It is very unfair and yet the attorney general’s office has the best lawyers but they don’t last long because they are underpaid and overworked,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General also pointed out that the pending compensation for war seekers in the North, East and West Nile regions was a recurring challenge that affected the performance of the department.

He said the department required 10 billion UGX to complete the verification exercise before the compensation was paid.

Byaruhanga, however, advised the government to obtain compensation funds from development partners, saying the budget required is enormous.

