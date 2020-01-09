advertisement

Shakira Fans are more than excited to see how their favorite singer leaves the whole planet with an open mouth next time Super bowl, And it is Barranquilla will be responsible for entertaining the audience and the audience with their show in the middle part of the game.

A feat that naturally shows that Shakira continues be one of the artists with greater international projection and greater media impact. However, not everything is good news for the Colombian.

And there are things that never change. Among them, the desire that their haters try to sink it. Some believed, perhaps innocently, that their critics would stop their attacks by entering 2020. Nothing is further from reality.

advertisement

Shakira’s photo on the beach

In fact, it certainly knew that Shakira will perform in the Super bowl which has caused many of their haters to attack again. The last was nothing other than spreading a picture of yourself through social networks Gerard piqués Couple on the beach.

A photo in which the singer appears without a single drop of Photoshop and in which her character is “not the same” as the one that appears in her video clips. In fact, the “amazing” photo has generated a good number of negative comments.

” And this is Shakira’s famous big guy? “or” What a beast ”Are just a few of the many related comments. Of course, she chose not to pay attention to it and concentrate on preparing a Super Bowl in which she hopes to silence many mouths.

advertisement