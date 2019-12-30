advertisement

Greta Thunberg thanks Sir David Attenborough for inspiring them to promote climate activism.

The Swedish 16-year-old said that watching documentaries about the natural world when she was younger opened her eyes to what was happening to the environment.

Greta, the guest editor of BBC Radio 4’s Today show, where she chatted with Sir David on Skype, said, “Thank you very much, because that was the reason I decided to do something about it.”

Sir David (93) described the impact it had as “amazing” and added: “It has achieved things that many of us who have been working on for more than 20 years have not achieved, and that means You excited the world. “

Greta launched a ‘climate strike’ outside the Swedish parliament in August 2018, which has since been attended by more than 100,000 school children around the world.

The teen’s advertising message that the world belongs to young people is “very powerful,” said Sir David, who told the youngster, “They made it an argument that people could not evade.”

He said to Greta: “We don’t want to spend our time walking through the streets, we have to. People of my generation should be very grateful to you.”

depression

Greta was nominated for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize after leading a global movement calling on world leaders to take action against climate change.

She currently has a year off from her education and goes back to school in August.

She has suffered from depression and the impression that her activism was like medicine.

She said to Radio 4: “It really helps to get out of this depression because it feels like you have an impact.”

Greta added: “Just being part of a movement that has so much impact on the world is an amazing feeling. I wish more people could feel that way. “

Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks during the United Nations climate summit on September 23, 2019 at the United Nations headquarters in New York City. Photo: Johannes Eisele / AFP / Getty Images.

On the same BBC Radio 4 Today program, Greta’s father said he and his wife had changed their lives to save their daughter and not the climate.

Svante Thunberg said his 16-year-old daughter “got sick” at school three or four years before the strike and stopped eating and talking to others.

When asked how she was doing better, he and his wife – the opera singer Malena Ernman – said that they had taken a break from their work and got help from doctors.

Mr. Thunberg added that changes in her own life – including his own decision to go vegan – gave Greta energy.

His comments came during a special edition of the BBC Radio 4 Today program, which was published by Greta as a guest.

Mr. Thunberg said of her climate change activism: “We thought it was a bad idea, just the idea that your own daughter would be at the forefront of a big question like climate change.

“You wouldn’t want that as a parent.”

“Hypocrite”

He said that they had spoken to Greta several times before continuing their campaign and explained that she had to do it alone and be well prepared for questions that she had to face – and praised her answer.

Mr. Thunberg also spoke about the difficulties of his daughter diagnosed with Asperger syndrome with depression.

When asked how she was doing better, Mr. Thunberg said: “It took us a very, very long time to spend a lot of time together and just work it out together.”

He said Greta thought her parents were “big hypocrites” because they were active in helping refugees, and found that his daughter “whose human rights are you standing up for?” Asked because they didn’t take the climate problem seriously.

Mr. Thunberg said his wife had stopped flying and “had to change her entire career”.

He added, “To be honest, she didn’t do it to save the climate – she did it to save her child because she saw how much it meant to her, and when she did, did she see how much she grew, how much energy she got from it. “

He said he was “vegan” and Greta “got more and more energy”.

“I knew that this was the right thing because I understood the facts at the time, but I didn’t do it to save the climate, but to save my child,” he said.

-PA

