Three Merrill Academy students were attacked in a racially motivated incident.

On Friday January 24, three boys, ages 11, 12 and 13, were attacked by another group of youths on a canal path off Harvey Road.

Derbyshire police treat the attack as a hate crime.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokeswoman confirmed that two officers arrived at 3:25 p.m. after being told by paramedics that the boys had been slightly injured as a result of the assault.

The police also confirmed that they were treating the incident as a possible hate crime.

Jo Harlow, director of the Merrill Academy, said: “The school is aware of an incident on Harvey Road after the school day last Friday in which three students were slightly injured.

“Although this took place some distance from the school, the service personnel immediately went on site to support the young people affected.

“We are in contact with the police and will continue to support them in their investigation.”

