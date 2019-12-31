advertisement

It’s bad enough that AT&T has cut thousands of jobs (after promising to create thousands of new ones) despite saving a reported $ 3 billion thanks to the Trump tax cuts signed in law in December 2017. The carrier had insisted on tax cuts, promising to invest an additional $ 1 billion in 2018 – with CEO Randall Stephenson even saying that “every billion dollars that AT&T invests is 7,000 hard-hat jobs.” And he told CNBC the following , by continuing to conduct a public affair for the tax cuts: “Lower taxes lead to more investments, more recruitments, higher wages. I know exactly what AT&T would do: we would invest more. “

Except – well, not so much. Earlier this year, an analysis of Communications Workers of America based on public financial statements showed that “the telecom company has eliminated 23328 jobs since the Tax Cut and Jobs Act was adopted in late 2017, including nearly 6,000 in the first quarter of 2019.” And that’s not all. AT&T also plans to lay off thousands of additional employees – after having first trained their own cheaper, foreign replacements.

That is according to Axios, who reported the plans this weekend. Moreover, many of the employees have apparently been with AT&T for more than ten years, but nevertheless do not receive a severance payment or an early retirement cushion to absorb the blow.

advertisement

An AT&T spokesperson told the news service that the company, which has multiple deals with outsourcing companies, “helps employees find other positions within the company.”

In short, it seems that most of what AT&T has promised in the run-up to the adoption of tax reduction legislation has turned out to be the opposite in the real world. For example, go back to Stephenson’s statement on tax cuts (which AT&T can save immediately and in fact enjoy $ 3 billion in tax savings forever) to encourage new investments in the company. A few months ago, AT&T revealed that it will reduce its investment spending budget for 2020 by around $ 3 billion (from $ 23 billion to $ 20 billion).

Certainly, many of the problems that the company is now trying to compensate are of its own. Such as the number of video subscribers that continue to fall due to factors such as the inexorable pace of price increases.

Nevertheless, an AT&T employee summarized for Axios how the rank-and-file feels as a result of letting go and being forced to train the employees where their duties are outsourced to: “You are at the mercy of a company that don’t ‘i really want you. “

Image source: Lynne Sladky / AP / Shutterstock

. (TagsToTranslate) at & t

advertisement