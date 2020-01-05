advertisement

The dispute could prevent some viewers from watching the Saturday NFL wildcard game between the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans.

The local ABC subsidiary WPBF is not available in Palm Beach County due to a dispute between broadcaster Hearst Television and AT&T Communications over DIRECTV, AT&T TV and AT&T U-Verse.

DIRECTV owner AT&T released a press release on Saturday that said, “Hearst has been repeatedly asked to keep its channels available while the two sides are entering into a new retransmission agreement.”

Hearst was said to have brought WPBF and broadcasters from 26 markets from DIRECTV, AT&T TV and AT&T U-Verse.

The WPBF has noted the dispute in its own statement on its website.

“We have made significant investments to provide our viewers with first-class programs, and DIRECTV strives to offer our channels at prices that are below the market price, which is neither fair nor appropriate,” the statement said.

The WPBF suggested that affected viewers could continue to watch the channel programs via antenna, cable or other satellite provider.

“It is unfortunate that Hearst has chosen to punish consumers and vacate their stations during the most exciting time of the football season,” said Jeff McElfresh, CEO of AT&T Communications, in a statement. “We have already offered to pay Hearst stations retrospectively regardless of the new fees that we eventually agree on, but even this offer was declined. Instead, they insist on using the NFL playoffs to harm sports fans and other consumers.

