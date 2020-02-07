advertisement

High-profile Gaul Monfils survived a tough three-set match on Thursday against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino to reach the quarter-finals of the Open Sud de France in Montpellier.

In a match that lasted exactly two hours, Monfils came up with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 decision. In the decisive third set, Mannarino broke serve to seize the 2-0 lead, but Monfils recorded breaks in Mannarino’s next two games to take control.

Belgium’s David Goffin saved five points set in a tiebreaker of the second set before coming off a 6-3, 7-6 (9) victory over Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik. Goffin took advantage of Bublik’s poor serve, which struck out 12 double errors and only six axes. Goffin had two stocks and no double faults.

The other winners of the second round were Filip Krajinovic with seven countries from Serbia, Norbert Gombos of Slovakia, plus Pierre-Hugues Herbert and France’s Richard Gasquet.

Tata Open Maharashtra

Italian qualifier Roberto Marcora upset high-profile Frenchman Benoit Paire 6-4, 6-4 to make the quarterfinals in Pune, India.

Marcora, a 30-year-old ranked 174th in the world, had played in the main draw of an ATP Tour event only once in his career before this week. He qualified for the 2017 tournament in Geneva, Switzerland and lost in the first round to Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin.

Marcora had in the past advanced Czech Lukas Rosol to the first round in Pune.

Also competing in the quarter-finals with a second-round win were South Korea’s Soonwoo Kwon, fourth seed, Australia’s James Duckworth and runner-up Egor Gerasimov of Belarus.

Cordoba Open

Fifth-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas won a comprehensive Spanish second-round match in Cordoba, Argentina, overcoming Pablo Andujar 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Andujar faced a 21 point no doubt break and managed to save 13 of them. Ramos-Vinolas saved five of the 10 break points he faced.

Also in the quarterfinals were Serbia’s fourth-place Laslo Djere and Argentina’s Juan Ignacio Londero of eight. Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman was scheduled to play Spain’s Jaume Munar later Thursday night.

