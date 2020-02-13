Pablo Carreno Busta survived a third set tiebreaker but advanced to the quarterfinals of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament on Wednesday in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

In a Spanish match, Carreno Busta scored sixteen Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (4) in 2 hours, 28 minutes. Carreno Busta struck out 11 acres on Bautista Agu’s five, and he prevailed despite serving only once. Bautista Agut broke service twice.

In another second-round action, Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime attacked the Bulgarians Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-2, and Daniel Evans of Great Britain led Russia’s Karen Khananov 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 .

The first round winners on Wednesday were third-seeded Frenchman Gal Monfils, fourth-seeded Belgian David Goffin, Canada’s Vasek Pospisil, France’s Gilles Simon and Italian wild card entrant Jannik Sinner.

Open Argentina

Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic and Portugal’s Pedro Sousa each won in straight sets with two draw wins, advancing to the quarter-finals in Buenos Aires.

Lajovic, the third seed, outscored Spanish coach Pedro Martinez 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6). Sousa, a lucky loser by qualification, eliminated Slovakian Joseph Kovalik 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).

Martinez smashed two points set in the first set tiebreaker, then three more at 5-6 in the second set. Kovalik had two points set at 5-6 in the opening set.

In other second-round matches of the day, Thiago Monteiro upset fourth-seeded Croatian Borna Coric 6-4, 7-6 (6) and Casper Ruud of Norway eighth overcame Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena 6-1, 6-0 in 57 minutes.

New York Open

France’s fourth Ugo Humbert made quick work of United States’ Marcos Giron, winning 6-1, 6-0 in a 50-minute second-round match in Uniondale, N.Y.

Humbert never faced a break point, and he gained 21 of 24 points in his first serve as he advanced to the quarterfinals.

Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic also scored six points in the quarter-finals, knocking out Italian qualifier Paolo Lorenzi 6-3, 6-3, but second-seeded Canadian Milos Raonic fell 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 6 -4 to Soonwoo Kwon of South Korea.

Kwon got the only serve break of the match to grab a 2-1 lead in the third set, and it was one of only two break points he had overall. Kwon prevailed despite only striking out five stocks against Raonic’s 33-year-old, saving all seven break points he faced.

Italy’s Andreas Seppi defeated Steve Johnson of the United States 7-6 (4), 6-3.

