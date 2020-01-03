advertisement

This event, called the ATP Cup, is upon us now, but what exactly is it?

If you have to speed with who, what, where, when, why and how, look no further.

advertisement

Keep reading to find out all you need to know about the ATP Cup.

Three cities – one

Աշխարհի How will the world’s best players compete for the first #ATPCup # Brisbane # Perth | #Sydney pic.twitter.com/VsNEORLxOE:

– ATPCup (@ATPCup) on January 2, 2020

What is it

Described by ATP as “the most exciting new tennis tournament”, it represents 24 countries between three and five male players.

WHERE IS IT?

The event will take place in three cities in Australia: Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.

WHEN IS IT?

The campaign starts January 3 and ends with a final nine days later.

For the first time #ATPCup the first day of the first day is here.

Day Session: #Brisbane:

#TeamGreece v #TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/CvEdikSRmX

– ATPCup (@ATPCup) on January 2, 2020

Who plays?

Rafael Nadal and Novak Ok are two of the top 9 players in the squad, with Roger Federer the odd one out.

WHAT ARE THE INDEPENDENT WORDS?

“This is going to unite a number of nations, and I myself will be a very good and proud moment to represent my country.” – Novak ok popcorn

“We do not accept this competition as preparation for another, even if the Australian Open is in the corner. It’s a tournament in which we want to compete well. ” – Rafael Nadal

“We are all very excited to be a part of this first event.” – Ison Isner:

WHAT ARE THE HAND?

The 24 teams are divided into six groups of four and will play three round robin ties consisting of two singles matches and one doubles competition. The singles ties will be up to a maximum of three sets with tie breaks, and non-advantage goalscoring and tie-breaks will be played in the pairings rather than a third set.

All the winners of the group will be able to make it to the knockout stage, with the top two referees making it to the final eight.

WHAT IS THE PRESIDENT?

A $ 22.6 million AUD (£ 11.6 million) non-obscure amount reaches a grip, on the way up to a rating of 750 singles.

WHO IS GOING TO WIN?

Of course you will have to wait and see to get the answer to that question, but Spain are a favorite, as Nadal and Roberto Bautista Agut are in their ranks. The home advantage of Australia could prove to be telling.

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement