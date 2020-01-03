advertisement

Nick Kyrgios sentenced Australia to a 1-0 victory over Germany in the ATP Cup, donating $ 4,000 of his own money to Bushfire victims.

Kyrgios showed his preference for team tennis again and defeated the German international Jan Lennard-Struff in the Pat Rafter Arena 6: 4: 7: 6.

Before the game, Kyrgios promised to donate $ 200 for every ace he hit during the Australian tennis summer to help the bushfire victims who are currently ravaging the nation.

And a further $ 3,500 was raised with Tennis Australia’s Aces for Bushfire Relief initiative, which pledged $ 100 for each ace played during the ATP Cup, with Struff playing 15 of their own aces.

A tearful Kyrgios said after the game it was the least he could do to make a difference.

“I don’t really care about the praise. We have the ability and the platform to do something,” he said.

“My hometown is Canberra and we currently have the most toxic air in the world, which is pretty sad. It is difficult. We are sorry.”

Kyrgios, who was on probation by the ATP for heightened behavior, remained calm throughout the game after failing to promise on Thursday that he would not cross the finish line.

media_cameraNick Kyrgios defeated the German Jan-Lennard Struff and brought Australia into the game. Image: Getty Images

Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt kept an eye on Kyrgios during the 72-minute competition, while Kyrgios’ Australian teammates were nearby to offer their support.

Both players served well in the first set, but the crucial break came in the fifth game.

Kyrgios only needed one stopping point to make the climb, and Struff made a forehand at the end of a long rally to give Australia the edge.

Then Kyrgios hit the pedal and finished the set with eight aces, including three in game eight and one second to close the game in game ten.

While his conventional serve didn’t let him down, Kyrgios got stuck when he tried in the sixth game to accidentally catch Struff with a serve under the arms.

The ball barely made it to halfway through the net, and a shy Kyrgios apologized to Struff for the serve.

But that was a rare Kyrgyz mistake.

He was tested on serve in the tenth game of the second set, but got through under pressure before finishing the tie-break job and ending the match with another ace.

Originally published as a generous gift from Kyrgios for fire victims

