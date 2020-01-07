advertisement

The ATP Cup in Brisbane was a tournament that Alexander Zverev was forgotten about.

The preparations for German No. 7 for the Australian Open are in full swing when he suffered a 2-6 loss to Canadian Denis Shapovalov at the Pat Rafter Arena on Tuesday.

While the defeat didn’t include the explosions of frustration from his previous games, the performance was just as bland for such a highly acclaimed player.

It seems like a long time ago that he opened the tournament when he won the first set of his clash with Australian Alex de Minaur on Friday.

De Minaur roared back to win the match 4: 6, 7: 6 (7: 3), 6: 2. At the end of the second sentence, Zverev smashed his bat.

From then on, the 22-year-old’s game was as broken as his racket and ended the game with 14 double errors.

Sascha Zverev at #ATPCup this week:

L: 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-2 after de Minaur (14 double faults)

L: 1-6, 4-6 to Tsitsipas (10 double faults)

L: 2-6, 2-6 to Shapovalov (7 double faults)

The former crown prince of the next generation got worse with every match.

– Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 7, 2020

Shapovalov leads 6-2, 3-0, double break in the second.

I said earlier this week: Zverev could have helped in the long run if his year 2019 hadn’t been saved by an attack on London.

He needed a kind of wake-up call to reset his game / career, I think, and he didn’t understand.

– Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 7, 2020

On Sunday, he had another 10 double mistakes when he was defeated by the Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas with 6: 1 to 6: 4.

Zverev’s frustrations again showed up in the argument with the top 10 players Tsitsipas, which were often played between the games with the German captain Boris Becker and his teammates.

The duel with Shapovalov on Tuesday did not go much better with seven double faults. He often threw 50 km / h from his second serve to bring the ball into play.

The strangest thing about Zverev’s form is that he looked pretty good for a set and a half against De Minaur. Was discontinued and detached and then disappeared. These last two matches were … terribly bad.

– José Morgado (@josemorgado), January 7, 2020

Oh my God. With this second serve, Zverev almost reached the baseline. Back-to-back double fault break and Shapovalov leads 6-2, * 3-0. Won the last 6 games, a moral bagel.

– José Morgado (@josemorgado), January 7, 2020

Shapovalov d Zverev 6-2, 6-2. Not so close. Sascha’s head is currently in a bad place. Happens to all of us. He’ll get through this. Choose to support him instead of tearing him up. Patience … 🇩🇪❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/He7tAG7n21

– Craig O’Shannessy (@BrainGameTennis) January 7, 2020

Former world junior # 1, Zverev, has been recognized for excellence since winning the 2018 ATP final in London.

Despite his talent, his best Grand Slam result is a couple of quarter-finals at the French Open, while his fourth round exit at the Australian Open is his best result at Melbourne Park last year.

Given his performance in Brisbane last week, Zverev is unlikely to improve that result in 2020.

RESULTS

Germany meets Canada 1-1

Jan-Lennard Struff defeats Felix Auger-Aliassime – 6-1 6-4

Denis Shapovalov def. Alexander Zverev – 6-2 6-2

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies against Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov.

Russia defeated Norway 2-0

Karen Khachanov def. Viktor Durasovic – 6-2 6-1

Daniil defeated Medvedev. Casper Ruud – 6-3, 7-6

Karen Khachanov, Daniil Medvedev vs. Viktor Durasovic, Casper Ruud

Britain defeated Moldova 3-0

Cameron Norrie def. Alexander Cozbinov – 6-2 6-2

Daniel Evans def. Radu Albot – 6-2 6-2

Jamie Murray, Joe Salisbury def. Alexander Cozbinov and Radu Albot – 6-2 6-3

