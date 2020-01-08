advertisement

A relaxed Novak Djokovic can see the funny side of Nick Kyrgios, who mocks him at the ATP Cup.

Kyrgios caused a stir in the stands in the Pat Rafter Arena late Monday evening when he and a group of friends made Djokovic’s mistake during the double match between Serbia and France.

Kyrgios said last year that he didn’t like Djokovic and that 16-time Grand Slam individual title winners were “sickly obsessed with wanting to be liked”.

When asked about Kyrgio’s behavior on Monday evening, Djokovic said it was “entertaining”.

FOLLOW AUSTRALIA’S ATP CUP QUARTERLY FINAL AGAINST GREAT BRITAIN FROM 10 AM IN OUR LIVE BLOG

“I didn’t see him in the stands and then the videos,” said Djokovic on Wednesday after Serbia’s 2-1 win over Chile.

“I know he’s a good friend of (the French player Gael) Monfils and the French team. So, you know, it’s fine.

“I find it entertaining to have him or another player. Known players come out to watch other teams and other games.”

“I think it attracts a lot of attention and I think it excites the people in the stands and the audience as well.

“And Kyrgios knows how to have fun and how to get attention, that’s for sure.”

media_cameraNick Kyrgios was a surprising spectator at one of Novak Djokovic’s games this week and was cheered against the world’s number 1.

Djokovic moves to Sydney after leading Serbia to the quarter-finals of the ATP Cup.

“I enjoy it. I enjoy the fact that we will actually go to another city together,” said number 2 in the world.

“Sydney has a large Serbian community, hopefully the support can be as good as here, even better.

“It’s a team competition, that’s how I deal with it personally, and that’s how it feels for all of us. Traveling together in different places in Australia feels like a (FIFA) World Cup to us.” I never felt “

Djokovic confirmed his preference for the new Davis Cup, which was contested only in November, and the ATP Cup, which was to merge into a tennis world championship.

“We will have some discussions on the (ATP player) Council and see how the players’ feedback from the first ATP Cup year turns out,” he said.

“Davis Cup has produced some good things, but also some negative comments.

“I would honestly prefer to see a competition rather than a Davis Cup (and) ATP Cup, especially every six weeks. I think it’s really exhausting for the players.”

“I saw (Rafa) Nadal talking about it the other day and he says that he doesn’t really feel that the last season has ended because he has just started.

“We have an eleven-month season, it’s fantastic, there are many options, but at the same time I think it can (and should) be a bit more balanced.

“But it’s very tiring because there are many different teams that play tennis.”

