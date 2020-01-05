advertisement

The smoldering suffering of Alexander Zverev has worsened due to the loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the ATP Cup.

Tsitsipas defeated the German number 7 with 6: 1 to 6: 4 in Brisbane on Sunday evening.

Zverev looked irritable when he exchanged words with his team between matches before finishing with 10 double faults and a first serve success rate of 45 percent in the Pat Rafter Arena.

advertisement

I’m not sure what’s going on with Zverev (who has just been tied up by Tsitsipas), but it doesn’t seem to have done him much good by following Fed off playing repeat shows in the off-season.

– Mike Dickson (@Mike_Dickson_DM) January 5, 2020

Tsitsipas beat Zverev 6-1, 6-4 and to be honest he is just a much better player at the moment. More security, more options, more trust.

As for Zverev, it wouldn’t be surprising if we had reached the boiling point of his team line-up and double faults. It is difficult to see. pic.twitter.com/zleljXCJWI

– The tennis podcast (@TennisPodcast) January 5, 2020

Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Alexander Zverev 6-1 to 6-4 to equate Greece with Germany 1-1.

It was difficult to watch. Zverev had a double fault on so many important points and looked more distraught than I have ever seen on a course. It’s not even a week.

– Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol), January 5, 2020

This was followed by 14 double errors in a loss to the Australian Alex de Minaur on Friday evening.

Zverev smashed his bat and steamed after losing to the Australian in one set.

However, he was never in this position at this top-class meeting – the first top 10 meeting in the history of the ATP Cup. The Greek dominated the first set and came in the second after an early retirement.

Zverev made another double mistake. Now he shouts at his father in Russian. I’ve seen him very angry several times, but never like that.

– José Morgado (@josemorgado), January 5, 2020

* Voice warning *

“Fuck me” – ZVEREV, Alexander.

– Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol), January 5, 2020

Zverev looks totally desperate. Becker doesn’t know what to say.

– José Morgado (@josemorgado), January 5, 2020

It looks like Zverev will be dealing with his teammates Boris Becker and his father during the changes. It’s actually pretty worrying. #ATPCup

– The tennis podcast (@TennisPodcast) January 5, 2020

The win was Tsitsipa’s first in the tournament and fifth in a row against Zverev and ensured that the match resulted in a decisive double after Jan-Lennard Struff beat Michail Pervolarakis 6: 4 and 6: 1.

But the German French Open champions Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies won an exciting double to win Germany 2-1.

Krawietz and Mies returned 5-0 in the match tie break and transformed Stefanos Tsitsipas and Michail Pervolarakis with 3: 6, 6: 3, 17: 15.

The German victory also means that Australia, who defeated Canada 3-0, will reach the quarter-finals in Sydney later this week.

Originally released as tennis

,

advertisement