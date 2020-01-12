advertisement

Rafael Nadal insists on the Davis Cup and the ATP Cup cannot coexist.

The world’s number 1 insists that he will travel to Melbourne in a positive mood, even though reigning Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic took a tough spot for the ninth time in a row.

But he’s not so optimistic about the future of the sport’s two biggest teams, and asks the tennis bosses to band together for a World Cup.

advertisement

The first 10-day 24-team ATP Cup to be played in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth started just 40 days after Nadal helped Spain to win the revised 6-day Davis Cup final with 18 nations in Madrid.

“It’s a long competition. It’s a difficult way to start the season. I don’t know, ”said Nadal when asked to rate the ATP Cup.

“I think it’s a great competition, but at the same time I can’t change my mind that two World Cups in a month are not real.” That is not possible.

“So we have to find a way to fix this, and we have to find a way to do a great thing with ITF and ATP to create a big team World Cup competition, not two World Cups in a month.

“I think this is confusing for the audience and we have to be clear about our sport.

“And for the health of our sport and for the good of our sport it is in my opinion mandatory that we repair it.”

After Nadal Djokovic lost 6: 2, 7: 6 (7: 4) in a rematch in the final of the Australian Open 2019, he did without the decisive double, which Djokovic and Victor Troicki against Feliciano Lopez 6: 3 and 6: 4 had won and Pablo Carreno Busta.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion said he got tired after six singles and two doubles in nine days, including three round robin matches in Perth, before flying across the country to Sydney for the finals.

“I’ve played a lot of tennis in the past few days. My energy level is a bit lower than usual because I played a long time yesterday, very long before yesterday, very long on the last day in Perth, ”said Nadal.

Crowd loves DJOKER, ANGERS RAFA

media_cameraNovak Djokovic reacts after beating Rafael Nadal. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)

Djokovic confirmed his fervent favor for an unprecedented eighth Australian Open crown after inspiring Serbia to a historic win and sparking scenes of ecstasy at the Ken Rosewall Arena.

Serbia’s fierce battle after Roberto Bautista Agut led Spain 1-0 in the opening game with a 7-5: 6-1 win over Dusan Lajovic left Djokovic’s army of red, white and blue fans at the stadium overjoyed.

“Novak, Novak, Novak,” they sang after their hero recovered from a loss in the opening set of the doubles to play six games in a row and take command of the final.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion, who appeared in Sydney for the first time in ten years, said he had never played in an atmosphere in the past three days that he had seen in front of enthusiastic Serbian fans.

“Off the charts,” said Djokovic. “I’ve never seen support like this in my games, and I’ve played the biggest stadiums in tennis, and that was different. “I will remember this experience for the rest of my life.”

These are now three direct team competitions won by the host nation

Laver Cup 2019: Team Europe in Switzerland

Davis Cup 2019: Team Spain in Spain

ATP Cup 2020: Team Serbia in Serbia

– Ricky Dimon (@Dimonator) January 12, 2020

Even Nadal, one of the world’s most popular athletes, found it too much to complain to the referee and turn a sarcastic thumb to the Serbian spectators after a fall, which led to a 5-2 deficit in the opening set.

“Honestly, the audience was fantastic every day, but sometimes people from some countries may not understand how tennis works,” said Nadal. “You think it’s about football or this stuff and the atmosphere in tennis is different, don’t you?

“The respect for the players should be there and I think at some point the respect for a small part of the audience was gone.”

media_cameraNovak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal after the ATP Cup final. (Photo by Cameron Spencer / Getty Images)

Nadal has now lost 19 consecutive sets against Djokovic on hard courts in a barren run that goes back to his last victory over the Serbs in the 2013 US Open final.

Not that Nadal was openly alarmed. The 33-year-old said he was pleased that his trademark fight against David Goffin and Alex de Minaur had played against three setters in a row over the past two nights.

“I think Novak played a fantastic first set that was a huge serve and put a lot of pressure on,” he said of his last loss.

“But I did the hardest thing. The dynamics of the game after the first set have been changed a little. Glad I could keep up.

“And since I know that the last few days have been tough, I’m glad that I managed to do well in the second set.

“I had my chances. I was very close. Not happy with the loss, of course, but the feeling in this second sentence is positive. “

Originally released as Nadal, ATP Cup and Sydney tear apart audiences

advertisement