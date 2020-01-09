advertisement

Australia faces a potential ATP Cup semi-final with Spain if Rafael Nadal and Co. can beat Belgium – and Nick Kyrgios has no doubt that his team’s youngest player can handle the best in the world.

If captain Lleyton Hewitt chooses, as expected, the same individual selections as those who took part in the 2-1 win against Britain, Kyrgios will go through another run but will not compete against his arch enemy Nadal.

Instead, this honor goes to Alex de Minaur.

advertisement

In contrast to the Davis Cup, in which the teams can decide who plays against whom, the ATP Cup automatically draws the best-placed player in a country to play against each other.

That would be world no. 1 Nadal against world no. Beat 18 de Minaur, who lost a grueling threesome against Dan Evans on Thursday, but returned to partner Kyrgios in a dramatic double match in which the Aussies won 18-16 win in a super tie-break.

media_cameraAlex de Minaur and Nick Kyrgios did it.

Kyrgios and Nadal are known not to get on, and the bad blood only ran deeper after their sharp clash in the second round at Wimbledon last year – but their rivalry is put on hold if de Minaur is selected for another round of singles in Sydney on Saturday night.

It doesn’t matter to Kyrgios, who killed a reporter when asked what he thought about whether de Minaur “wanted to take on Rafa”.

“Obviously, that’s the stupidest question I’ve ever heard,” said Kyrgios.

Hewitt was pleased to expand a bit more and said that the 20-year-old Australian was in the best shape of his career and would only benefit from someone of Nadal’s caliber.

“You are the outsider going up against Rafa and we all know the intensity and quality of the game he will bring – he brings it every day,” said Hewitt.

“It will be a good test for Alex to prevail against this type of player. Alex is also playing one of the best tennis games of his career at the moment. We will probably enjoy it for the next 24 hours.

media_cameraNick Kyrgios left it to the reporter.

“The boys have to recover as much as possible and do everything right. We will wait tomorrow evening to see what happens to Spain and then we will turn our attention to the one who can play Saturday night. “

In his press conference after defeating Cameron Norrie, Kyrgios had to excavate in straight lines in Nadal. He unfolded an armpit that quickly developed into a trademark to catch opponents unprepared.

Kyrgios made his Mexico debut against Nadal last year, referring to the Spaniard when asked about his effectiveness.

“I think I have an advantage every time in a match where your opponent stops thinking about what to do and focuses on such external things,” said Kyrgios.

“If it gets into Rafa’s head, it’s a success.”

Nadal branded Kyrgios “dangerous” after the Australian struck a cruel forehand in the 19-time Grand Slam winner’s encounter at the All England Club last July.

Nadal had previously questioned Kyrgio’s stance and said that he “lacks respect for the crowd, his opponent and himself”.

In response, Kyrgios said, “He doesn’t know the journey I’ve been through. He doesn’t know anything about me, so I won’t listen at all.”

Even though he’s not on Nadal’s side in a win against Belgium, it should be interesting to watch Kyrgios cheer on de Minaur from the special viewpoints the teams have in the corner of the ATP Cup.

Originally published as Kyrgios: “Stupidest question ever heard”

advertisement