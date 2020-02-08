advertisement

Reigning national winners Niki Poonacha and Arjun Kadhe from Pune have received the jokers for the upcoming Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger, which starts on Monday.

A total of five jokers will be awarded for the main draw of 48 singles.

“I am very happy to have received a wild card for the Bengaluru Open that is taking place in my city. I played well, but unfortunately it doesn’t give great results, ”said 24-year-old Poonacha, who won the national championship in Delhi last year.

“I would like to thank KSLTA and AITA for this opportunity and will endeavor to make the best possible use of the Joker card,” he added.

Kadhe, 219 in doubles and 612 in singles, also thanked KSLTA.

“There are strong and competitive players in this edition of the Bengaluru Open. We hope for an exciting campaign. Both Kadhe and Poonacha are talented players and deserve a chance to prove themselves. We hope you get the most out of the platform, ”said Sunil Yajaman, tournament director.

Prajesh Gunneswaran, Sasikumar Mukund, Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan all have direct entry into the main round.

