December 28, 2019 Jennifer Sensiba

In a previous article I explained the real problem with Cybertruck that people (hardly) missed when criticizing the appearance. I would recommend reading everything, but it all comes down to two things: modularity and economies of scale.

The challenge

When an automaker designs and builds a vehicle, there are two types of costs: costs that are one-off costs and costs that are repeated for each copy of the vehicle that is produced. Repetitive costs are things like material and assembly. One-off costs are things like preparing the original design of the vehicle and the factory to build it.

To reduce costs, it is important to spread the one-off costs over as many vehicles as possible. If you spend millions designing a vehicle, but only make it 10, the design costs per unit are hundreds of thousands of dollars. If you spend millions of dollars designing a car that is copied a million times, you only spend a few dollars per vehicle. This helps enormously when it comes to reducing prices.

Another related factor is economies of scale. The more you bulk materials, parts, and sometimes even labor, the better deals you can get. This is not only the same as buying things at Sam’s Club instead of Walmart, but you are also in a much better negotiating position when you buy more.

Ideally, you would get the best of both by selling the same car to everyone, right? Of course, but not everyone wants the same car. Perhaps more importantly, the needs also vary. And that is the real challenge: minimize costs you must sell one vehicle to as many people as possible with different needs.

One solution: modular designs

A big point in Cybertruck’s advantage is that it is designed to be built and assembled as cheaply as possible. Simplicity is the key to that, but no matter how much you reduce the repetitive costs of a vehicle, you are going to reach a point where a fixed design has found as many buyers as it can find without being physically different to accommodate more needs come and needs.

If you have to completely redesign the vehicle and redesign an entire factory every time you create a new variant of a design, you don’t get the benefit of having a design spread over several units. Unibody and ‘stressed skin’ designs are made in one piece and cannot be redesigned piece by piece.

That is why today’s pickups are body-on-frame. Having an endoskeleton instead of an exoskeleton is not an ‘old’ design – it exists for very important economic reasons.

With a truck on the chassis you can completely change the design of a part while leaving the rest of the vehicle alone. For example, you can remove the cab and bed and replace it with the body of an SUV while leaving the frame, suspension, fuel system and drive systems completely alone. The factory that is deploying these components can now build more units without a new design.

Not all truck buyers want a standard bed, but it doesn’t matter. Automakers often sell trucks without a cargo bed, so customizers and buyers can install flatbeds, cargo bins, septic pump tanks and even residential units (also called RVs).

By selling 3/4 of a truck to so many more buyers, you get that much better economical scale without undergoing a redesign.

Atlis is building a modular EV truck

Normal body

Semi-trailer

Utility bed

This is exactly what Atlis Motors does. Instead of building a unibody truck, the company started building a frame with the battery and the powertrain. Attached to this is everything else that is needed to carry almost every body on top.

Moreover, Atlis has designed a truck, but it is far from the only thing that could go on top. Just like ‘older’ trucks, you can get one without a bed for a variety of different applications for work carts. Unlike the modular trucks of today, it is also possible to buy one without bodywork and build what you want on it. Atlis will be able to build the basic foundation for vans, campers and so many other things.

I don’t mean offense to all the many Cybertruck fans who have read this article, but it does show that there are different ways to meet the needs of different truck buyers. It is a large market and there is more than enough room for modular trucks such as the Atlis and one-piece trucks like the latest from Tesla.

I’m here with the Vulcans. Infinite diversity in infinite combinations is a good thing.

About the author

Jennifer Sensiba Jennifer Sensiba is a long-time efficient car enthusiast, writer and photographer. She grew up around a transmission workshop and has been experimenting with vehicle efficiency since she was 16, driving a Pontiac Fiero. She likes to explore the United States of the Southwest with her partner, children and animals.









