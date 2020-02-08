advertisement

Atletico have not won any of their last three games. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Levante vs Leganes

Estadio Cuidad de Valencia, Valencia

Saturday, 08-02-2020 @ 15h

Ref: Jose Gonzalez

After last week’s 2-1 home win over Real Sociedad, Leganes have lost just one of their last seven La Liga games (W3, D3 and L1). However, Los Pepineros remain winless on the road this season after five draws and five losses in ten away games. Levante embarks on this 23rd day competition after four consecutive league defeats, following last weekend’s 2-1 defeat against Barcelona at Camp Nou.

advertisement

Levante only lost by a score of 2-1 against Barcelona at Camp Nou last weekend, but it was a result that no doubt flattered Paco Lopez’s team. The champions somewhat picked up the gas after Ansu Fati’s 90-second double salvo in the first half, and Granotas finally managed to cut back time after creating a handful of opportunities.

Nevertheless, it was certainly Levante’s best performance after losing to zero against Osasuna (2-0) and Alaves (0-1), and their four game losing streak reads less worrisome when you consider that the end of the book was narrow setback against Barça and Atletico Madrid (2-1).

But with tough games ahead against Villarreal in form and Real Madrid’s championship leaders, Levante is in serious need of a brace this Saturday when they entertain Leganes, 18th.

The Granotas still seem relatively safe in 13th position, eight points behind the last three, but that picture may soon change in the coming weeks.

Anything that happens in these matches against Villarreal and Real Madrid would be considered a bonus, so the host will feel compelled to win three points from this 23rd match to stop the rot.

At first glance, Levante should imagine his chances this weekend against the threatened relegation Lega, who has not won on the road this season in ten outings (D5, L5).

However, the recent form undoubtedly suggests that visitors will be difficult to beat here, having lost just one of their last seven high flying games. The superb 2-1 success of last weekend against Real Sociedad in Butarque confirmed a beautiful 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano the previous week, and Los Pepineros have now risen to the level with Mallorca, 17th.

Lega’s turnaround in the past two months cannot be underestimated, and boss Javier Aguirre is getting a serious look from his team, who seem more than capable of coming to safety in the coming weeks.

And while he’s still looking for his first win outside the campaign, it’s important to note that Lega has lost only one of his last five road trips – a 1-0 defeat against Seville, fourth, early December.

Getafe vs Valencia

Colosseum Alfonso Perez, Getafe

Saturday, 08-02-2020 @ 18h

Ref: Ricardo De Burgos

Getafe posted their third straight La Liga win and shutout over the weekend, beating Athletic Bilbao 0-2 at San Mames. Pepe Bordalas’ team have lost only two of their last 16 home league games, winning five of their last seven games.

Valencia have had a bad record away from home this quarter with three wins, two draws and five losses out of ten, including a 4-1 against the hands of Mallorca, 17th, on their last trip three weeks ago.

Athletic Bilbao had suffered only one defeat in their last 24 home games before last weekend, but Getafe shed light on this statistic by defeating impressive 0-2 winner at San Mames.

After taking control ten minutes before the break thanks to a hoarse shot from Damian Suarez, Jaime Mata sealed the deal via the penalty spot early in the second period to secure Getafe’s third straight win and shutout in La Liga .

The result propelled Madrid to third in front of Seville after Los Palanganas failed to beat Alaves at home, and Pepe Bordalas’ team appear in great shape as they seek to improve fifth place in the season last and to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Getafe will face another test this Saturday against a Valencia team that has progressed to fifth place in recent weeks, and a defeat here in Los Che would see them usurped by their opponents in the top four.

But based on its current form and five wins in its last seven home games, Getafe will be confident that it can extend its winning streak to four games at the expense of Albert Celades’ team.

And Getafe’s own form isn’t the only reason why a home win most likely appears this weekend. Valencia have beaten Barcelona (2-0) and Celta Vigo (1-0) in Mestalla in their last two league outings to propel themselves a touching distance from the top four, but they still have major questions to answer in terms of distance form.

Los Che have lost five of their ten away games in La Liga this season, including a dismal 4-1 against Mallorca at Son Moix three weeks ago. It was as if they had never traveled to Saudi Arabia in the 1-3 loss to Real Madrid in Supercopa last month, and they are heading to this weekend’s game after a 2-1 defeat away against Granada in Copa Del Rey.

Los Che won a 0-1 victory when the teams met at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in the league last season, but a repeat seems very unlikely this time, based on most of what we have seen from Valencia outside of Mestalla this season.

Valladolid vs Villarreal

Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla, Valladolid

Saturday, 08-02-2020 @ 20:30

Ref: Alejandro Hernandez

Villarreal will play Saturday’s game against Jose Zorrilla after winning five of their last six La Liga games, including their last three road games. Valladolid’s 0-1 success in Mallorca last weekend was their first victory in ten La Liga matches.

Pucela has not won any of his last five home games, but has only been beaten twice in ten outings to Jose Zorrilla this season (W2, D6 and L2). The losses were a narrow 0-1 setback against Sevilla, fourth, and the leader of Real Madrid.

Villarreal leads the La Liga standings after five wins in their last six games and Javier Calleja’s team will try to catch up on the top four this Saturday by facing Valladolid at Jose Zorrilla.

After a 14th place finish in the last quarter, El Submarino Amarillo looked set for another disappointing campaign this time after dropping four losses against five in October and November, but a 0-0 home draw against Atletico Madrid in the 16th day marked the start of a major turnaround for El Submarino Amarillo.

Villarreal has since posted wins against Seville (1-2), Getafe (1-0), Real Sociedad (2-1) and Alaves (1-2) to make giant strides on the La Liga table, and they went to 7th place. last weekend with a comfortable 3-1 home victory over Osasuna at La Ceramica, thanks to goals from Paco Alcacer, Ruben Pena and Santi Cazorla.

Calleja’s team is just five points behind the top four, and has a real chance to narrow that gap further in the next fortnight. They compete here against a Valladolid team that has won only one of their last ten La Liga games, before hosting Levante in difficulty at La Ceramica on the 24th day.

What is important for Valladolid before Saturday’s game is that they won their only victory in ten last week, as Enes Unal’s fourth goal from the campaign was enough to face Mallorca in a relegation to six points to Son Moix.

After such a long race without a win, the result will undoubtedly have restored confidence in Pucela’s ranks and allayed their relegation concerns, with seven points now separating from the drop zone.

Valladolid has only been beaten twice in ten games at Jose Zorrilla this season (W2, D6 and L2), which is why fit visitors are only lukewarm favorites here around the 11/8 mark, despite the fact that they’ve won their last three La Liga games on the road.

And Valladolid’s home defeats were a narrow 0-1 setback against Sevilla, fourth, and the Real Madrid leader, highlighting how hard it is to break Sergio’s team in his own backyard.

Atletico Madrid vs Granada

Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid

Saturday, 08-02-2020 @ 23h

Ref: Cesar Soto

Atletico Madrid have lost just one of their 11 home league games this season (W6, D4 and L1), keeping six clean sheets. Despite their recent poor form, Los Colchoneros have always won four of their last six league games at Wanda, keeping the sheets clean in three of those games. Granada has lost its last seven La Liga games on the road, having failed to score in each of its last five away matches.

As is generally the case between rivals Real and Atleti, there was not much to choose between the two teams during the Madrid derby last weekend at the Santiago Bernabeu, but it was Los Blancos who finally emerged victorious after Karim Benzema buried Ferland Mendy’s ten point cross minutes in the second half.

It marked another frustrating night for Atleti, who lost the Supercopa De Espana final to main opponents last month, and they have since failed to win in La Liga after a 2-0 defeat at Eibar and a 0-0 deadlock. at home against Leganes. .

It’s just not enough for Atleti to be 13 points behind the leaders and actually beat out of sight in the title race with 15 games left, but Los Colchoneros was only guilty of having failed.

They constantly struggled to score goals and make their dominance count, especially on the road where they only won three out of 11, scoring only eight goals in total.

Nevertheless, it is probably important for the bettors not to overreact in the context of this Saturday’s confrontation at home against Granada. Atleti have won four of their last six games at Wanda again and have lost only once in La Liga this season, making Diego Simeone’s team a legitimate favorite at all costs to clinch the loot here on the 23rd day.

And it certainly looks like the ideal montage for Atleti to rediscover the winning thread. Grenada has won its last three games in all competitions, including a 2-1 Copa Del Rey success against Valencia starters at Los Carmenes midweek, but their away form has been excruciating in recent months .

Admittedly, the Nazaries had to endure a series of extremely difficult devices on the road, with matches against the current top five since October. But they have now lost seven straight games on their trip after a 2-0 defeat to Seville a fortnight ago – the fifth consecutive away game in which Diego Martinez’s charges failed to score.

This does not bode well for Granada here, given that Atleti has kept the sheets clean in six of his 11 home matches this season, and the hosts have conceded only half a dozen goals in total to Wanda.

Sunday, 09-02-2020

-Espanyol vs Mallorca at 2 p.m.

-Sociedad vs Bilbao at 4 p.m.

-Osasuna vs Real Madrid at 6 p.m.

-Celta Vigo vs Sevilla at 8:30 p.m.

-Real Betis vs Barcelona @ 11pm

Friday result

-Alaves 2-0 Eibar

comments

advertisement