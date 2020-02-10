advertisement

We’re a little more than midway through the 2020 Atlantic 10 basketball schedule, and the Dayton Flyers have proven to be unstoppable. How are the other teams at the start of the season when March approaches?

This year’s Atlantic 10 basketball season has proven to be a source of both steadfastness and wild unpredictability. At the top of the leaderboard, we got business undefeated Conference Play # 6, Dayton Flyers, as one of the possibly best A10 teams expected to be a final four / championship contender this millennium.

On the other hand, we have teams like Fordham and Saint Joseph’s, teams that may have looked a bit decent at the start of the season with some good wins, but by the end of 2019 we all knew they would be in that position right now as expected from a multi-year team in last place and a team that is in full rebuild mode.

While we could easily predict the beginning and end of the conference, the middle class was just chaos in some places. We have six competitors for the last two double-bye seats in the conference tournament, which come from all kinds of pre-season and pre-conference expectations, with teams like VCU and Davidson not performing below average at the start of the season as impressive in their non-conference plans as Saint Bonaventure and Duquesne are now thriving.

These top 4 seeds will be huge business in March as after the last year in which only two teams competed in the tournament, Dayton is at the forefront of publicizing the conference, while other ranking teams are upset Links and on the right, it can be considered a perfect storm for the A10 to get at least three bids again.

Halfway through the conference schedule, where the season ends a week later, let’s see how well each team does.

