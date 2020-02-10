advertisement

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan agreed to a contract extension until the 2023 season, the team announced Monday.

Guzan, 35, has been an Atlanta starter since joining the team in the mid-2017 season. He has a 44-19-17 record with 30 shutouts in 81 regular season appearances.

“Brad has been one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS since joining our team in the summer of 2017 and we are pleased to have agreed a long-term contract extension,” Atlanta United technical director Carlos said Bocanegra in a club statement. “Brad epitomizes the kind of professional player we want at Atlanta United, and as a key member of the US men’s national team, we hope to see him represent our club at the FIFA 2022 World Cup. He has fully deserved this extension. and we look forward to anchoring our team for the next few years. “

Guzan had a base salary of $ 680,000 last season, according to the MLS Player Salary database, when he went 18-12-4 with 14 shutouts.

Guzan spent nine seasons in the Premier League before joining Atlanta United. He also played for the MLS Chivas USA from 2005-08.

In seven MLS seasons, Guzan is 70-52-36 with 54 shutouts in 160 appearances (159 starts).

Atlanta United opens the 2020 season against the Nashville SC expansion on February 29th.

