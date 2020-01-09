advertisement

TCA: FX President John Landgraf said that seasons 3 and 4 of the celebrated show will also have more episodes than originally planned.

It’s been a year and a half since the latest episode of “Atlanta” aired on FX. Even if the 2020 series will have no new episodes, fans will see a lot next year. Season 3 and season 4 are both expected to be released in 2021.

FX President John Landgraf told the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, California on Thursday that the series’ plan was to shoot the next two seasons in a row. Landgraf said that the author room process for the upcoming episodes resulted in the show’s author, Donald Glover, having planned more episodes than planned in these two seasons.

advertisement

“Initially, he intended to produce 16 episodes that should be divided into eight and eight. He came back to us recently because things were going so well in the authoring room and asked if we would support 10 episodes. We said yes. So the first of these two seasons will be 10, ”said Landgraf.

connected

connected

Landgraf also stated that the show would continue to be shot in Atlanta, where most of the show had previously been stopped. In the next two seasons, however, the production process will be extended by another shift.

“They will shoot them all one after the other. A good part of them shoot outside of the United States, which is fascinating,” said Landgraf.

Glover’s recent participation in the new Disney version of “The Lion King” helped delay the series, but the show intends to be back with these two seasons in the coming calendar year.

“The plan is to be broadcast in January, as early as possible next year. And then the other would be broadcast sometime in the fall. There is a break of less than a year between them. I can’t tell you how excited I am, “said Landgrave.

“Atlanta” was one of the most famous series of the 2010s, in which several Emmys were recorded for Glover’s acting and directing work. The upcoming seasons of the show complement the future list of FX favorites, including the fourth season of “Fargo”, three more seasons of “American Horror Story” and a new season of “American Crime Story”, which records the impeachment of the president Bill Clinton.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement