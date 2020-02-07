advertisement

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks completed the dramatic midpoint overhaul on Thursday by recapturing Dewayne Dedmon from the Sacramento Kings and Skal Labissiere from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Business came a day after Atlanta acquired Clint Capela’s center from Houston.

advertisement

The Hawks didn’t stop with Dedmon and Capela. The team gained further help by purchasing labissiers and cash from Portland and receiving a conditional selection for the second round in 2024.

The Hawks had to fill roster positions after requesting exemptions for the Capela-acquired Nenê center and the transfer of Chandler Parsons.

Dedmon returns to Atlanta, where he experienced his two most productive seasons from 2017 to 19. The commercial center sent Alex Len and Jabari Parker to Sacramento. The Kings also give the Hawks two tips for the second round.

“We are delighted to welcome Dewayne back to Atlanta,” said Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk. “During his time with us, he developed into a reliable outside shooter and a strong central defender. His veteran presence, competitiveness, and voice leadership will be invaluable to our locker room. “

The trade also fulfills Dedmon’s desire to leave Sacramento. Dedmon was fined $ 50,000 on January 2 for publicizing his desire to be traded by the kings.

“I haven’t played yet, so I would like to go somewhere where my talents are valued,” Dedmon told Sacramento Bee.

Dedmon averaged 5.1 points and 4.9 rebounds when he started in just 10 games for the Kings this season. In the 2018/19 season, he achieved the best 10.8 points of his career on average with 7.5 rebounds for Atlanta.

According to the NBA’s employment contract, players are not allowed to make public demands for a trade. The 30-year-old Dedmon signed a three-year contract for $ 40 million with the Kings in the off-season.

Atlanta acquired Capela from Houston as part of a 12 player, 4 team trade. In addition to guards Trae Young and Kevin Huerter and striker John Collins, Capela is considered a founding player for Atlanta.

Parker scored an average of 15 points and six rebounds with Atlanta, but was hampered by a right shoulder injury. Len averaged 8.7 points and 5.8 rebounds.

The 37-year-old Nenê has not played this season due to a left adductor load.

The Brazilian 6-foot-11-Nenê scored an average of 11.3 points and six rebounds in 18 seasons with Denver, Washington and Houston. In the 2008/09 season he achieved a career high in Denver with an average of 14.6 points and 7.8 rebounds.

Labissiere, who plays Power Forward and Center, scored an average of 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in 33 games this season, his fourth in the NBA. He has base salaries of $ 2.3 million this season and $ 3.4 million in 2020-21.

Atlanta also acquired Point Guard Derrick Walton Jr. and cash from the Los Angeles Clippers for the Hawks 2022 second round selection. The team then called for exceptions from Walton.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.

advertisement