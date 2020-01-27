advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sportstars Live Blog of the evening fight between two-time champion ATK and NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL 2019-20), which was held at Salt Lake Stadium. This is Shyam Vasudevan and I will keep you company in this exciting competition.

5 ‘ Bright start for the home team. Prabir Das combined well with Jobby and did some nice runs on the right side, but still no clear chances.

3 ‘ To sum it up again: NEUFC left Leudo and Gallego on the bench while Lundevall made his debut. On the other hand, ATK looks threatening, with great offensive players like Garcia, Krishna and Soosairaj.

1 ‘KICK OFF!

7.30 p.m .: There will be a minute’s silence in memory of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter who are watching passed away this morning in a tragic helicopter crash.

7:25 pm: Right then, five minutes before kick-off for women and men! I’ll go on a coffee escape and make sure you’re well taken care of! See you in 5.

7:20 pm: At the last meeting between these two teams, ATK scored a 3-0 win. David Williams scored early in the 11th minute while Roy Krishna went for a double to take a comfortable win. This is how the game went –

7:15 p.m .: More statistics!

– NEUFC is the only team don’t score more than 10 goals this season

– ATK has Only conceded 10 goals The league is the second lowest this season

7:10 pm: Some important statistics before today’s game

– A victory today will last ATK past FC Goa and to Indian Super League leaderse

– NEUFC has not won a single game in their last game seven games

– With 23 goals ATK achieved that second most goals this season. Only Goa has more (28).

7:05 p.m .: Oh, and if you missed the news, ATK coach Antonio Habas won’t be in the discipline today after being suspended for misconduct in the game against Kerala Blasters last week. Habas and goalkeeper coach Angel Pindado were both banned, while the top-lighting technician also had to pay Rs. 1 lakh. ATK’s assistant coach Manuel Perez Cascallana will take command today.

Asamoah Gyan

Simon Lundevall

♂ Edu Garcia returns to the ATK for the first time since December 14 and starts XI

19 o’clock: A century for ATK! The two-time champion is currently playing 100 games in the Indian Super League. A victory would make the milestone all the more beautiful, wouldn’t it?

6:55 pm: Together with Lunevall, Ninthoi Meetei will make his first start for the Highlanders.

6:55 pm: The big news is that NorthEast United’s Swede Simon Lundevall will make his Indian Super League debut today. Lundevall has been substituted to replace Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan, who has been injured for the rest of the season.

Here’s what he had to say before the game:

6:50 pm: Edu Garcia is returning to the ATK for the first time since December 14th since the beginning of XI and will be able to attack Jobby, Soosairaj and Krishna.

6:45 pm: So we’re 45 minutes before kick-off and that’s how the two teams will line up –

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Sumit Rathi and Agustin Iniguez. Victor Mongil, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Javier Hernandez, Edu Garcia, Roy Krishna (C), Jobby Justin, Michael Soosairaj.

Northeast United FC: Subhasish Roy, Reagan Singh, Heering’s Kai, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan, Ninthoi, Simon Lundevall, Nikhil Kadam, Lalengmawia, Andrew Keogh, Martin Chaves.

MATCH PREVIEW:

ATK meets NorthEast United with a look at the top

Former champions ATK want to continue the positive home record when there is an ISL game against guest North East United FC at Salt Lake Stadium on Monday.

As the competition for first place gets tighter as the league approaches the home route, the ATK camp will try to repeat the clear 3-0 win recorded during its visit to Guwahati in the first week of December.

With just two wins under his name and a low ninth place in the table with 10 teams, the Highlanders under the responsibility of the former Croatian world champion Robert Jarni was not able to achieve a uniform form.

On the other hand, ATK was pretty constant at home, scoring 13 out of 18 points. ATK’s confidence will be high after defeating both defending champion Bengaluru FC and last year’s runner-up FC Goa in previous home rounds.

ATK are in third place with 24 points from 13 games, and if they win, FC Goa is pushed out of the top again.

“For us, the first goal is to win and return to the top (overall). Northeastern can be a bit tricky as an opponent because we hardly differ in the way we tackle the game, ”said ATK head coach Antonio Lopez Habas.

The ATK gaffer said he hoped to bring Australian attacker David Williams back from an injury. This will restore the successful combination in the ATK attack when Williams teams up with his former colleague from Wellington Phoenix, Roy Krishna. “He (Williams) has been training with the team for some time and may be able to start tomorrow,” said Habas. Midfielder Pronoy Halder, who is still recovering, had less hope.

FC North East United, who have played two games less than the rest of the field (11 points from 11 games), will try to make amends New Year with two newcomers from abroad (striker Andy Keogh and midfielder Simon Lundevall).

“We have seven games in a month. We are aware of the situation and I am always optimistic to fight for every little hope we have. We will do everything we can to win the game, ”said NEUFC head coach Jarni.

The team’s away record was not as impressive as they struggled to achieve a convincing performance. The visitor hopes that newly signed Irish striker Andy Keogh, who will fill the post of injured Asamoah Gyan, will help the team overcome the striking problems.

The new midfielder Lundevall may not be able to prepare for the game, but with players like Federico Gallego and Martin Chaves in the squad, North East United could hope for a turn.

Habas issued two match locks to miss ATK against NEUFC

In a late development, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) disciplinary commission imposed a ban on ATK head coach Antonio Habas, goalkeeper coach Angel Pindado and Kerala Blasters FC head coach Eelco Schattorie on 12 January.

Habas will leave NorthEast United on Monday. The ATK gaffer must also pay an INR 1 lakh fine.

ATK’s assistant coach Manuel Perez Cascallana will be responsible for the Kolkata outfit in the absence of the suspended Habas.

