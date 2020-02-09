advertisement

Batanga’s City Athletics coach Woody Co doesn’t mind having an excess of guards available when it comes to the home advantage in the play-offs of the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Season South.

Athletics welcomed Tey Teodoro back on the starting line-up, but it was another exhilarating playmaker in Ryusei Koga who shone on Saturday night when Batangas Valenzuela City (77:66) put fourth in his division.

Batangas, who already missed starter Jeff Viernes due to his coaching engagement in Malaysia, also had to do without Rey Suerte and Jaydee Tungcab because of Gilas Pilipinas.

The 5-foot-9-Koga alternated his duties as point guard with Dan Sara, who also had to leave the game due to an ankle injury in the second half. He increased his absence with 13 points, seven rebounds and seven templates for athletics. which improved to 18-11.

“We were without a key player, but we won anyway,” said Co. “We create the culture of the next man who plays to always be tough. Hopefully we can bring that into the playoffs. “

It looks like Batangas is on par with Zamboanga in the race for home advantage in the South Division.

However, a Zamboanga loss to Manila on Monday means that regardless of the outcome of Batangas’ game against Cebu on Wednesday, the athletics will gain the home advantage against number 5 in the playoffs.

Batangas can still win number 4 by beating Cebu, even though Zamboanga prevails against Manila. The athletics keep the winner over the other tie-break edge over Zamboanga.

San Juan previously secured the home advantage for the entire playoffs after a smooth 114-68 triumph over Mindoro. The Knights compete against Pasay Voyagers # 8 in the first round in a best-of-three series, while the second Saat Manila take on Pasig # 7. The other matches consist of Pampanga No. 4 against Bataan No. 5 and Makati No. 3 against Bulacan No. 6.

In the meantime, General Santos City can end the South Division playoff with a win over Saranggani on Monday.

The Warriors currently hold the seventh best record in the south at 16-13, but will still be eliminated if they lose their last two games and Cebu (15-14) wins against Batangas. INQ

