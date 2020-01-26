advertisement

NEW YORK – Finishing 13th in the women’s 3,000m race at the Columbia Challenge Hall on Saturday, US middle distance runner Mary Cain said ending the competition was, for her, a victory in itself.

After being hailed as an athletic elder, 23-year-old Cain dropped a bombshell in an interview with the New York Times in November in which she accused former coach Alberto Salazar and his staff on the now-closed Nike Oregon project of emotion and physical abuse.

“What I have learned in this sport is that it is very easy to feel alone,” Cain told reporters Saturday.

advertisement

In 2013, then-17-year-old Cain signed with Salazar, who was banned from the sport last October for four years for doping offenses.

She told the New York Times she quit the exercise group in 2015 after being repeatedly pushed to achieve unhealthy weight in an environment she said eventually led her to have suicidal thoughts.

Salazar has denied her claims and Nike has said she is considering them.

Cain, who won gold at the 2014 World Junior Championships and set numerous juniors records, said one of her deepest regrets is not warning another young athlete who joined the Oregon Project after her.

“I never accepted what I was currently going through. And in many ways, it was because I was selfishly still trying to stay on the team,” Cain said in a thrilling post-race appearance.

“I can never forgive myself for not having the courage in the past and from here on, I will never do it again.”

Cain, who has recovered from multiple injuries, including a stress fracture in 2017 and an Achilles injury last year, said she is not teaching a competitive mindset, where winning was all that mattered.

“The cowards of the past, the cowardly Maria, would never compete now,” she said. “Because if there was any thought even in my mind that I wasn’t in it to win it, honestly I probably would have dropped out of that race eight laps on.

“I’ve connected so much to my own worth – and believe me, if you’re a runner, you understand that – with my performance.”

Cain said she was looking forward to the upcoming outdoor track season while maintaining balance in her life, going for a run with her boyfriend and chasing her dog Nala, who has a sprinting lead after the squirrels .

“(Nala) is going to fly and I think in the past I would almost be scared to run with her because I would be like, ‘This is the extra mile we don’t need,'” Cain said. “(I) let her be quiet with her and I like that kind of thing, at that moment ‘That’s really fun. That’s why I’m running.'”

(Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

advertisement