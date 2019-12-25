advertisement

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will compete in both the 100m and 200m events at the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Fraser-Pryce is a two-time 100m Olympic champion and she won gold at this year’s World Championships in Doha.

The 32-year-old, who has four 100m world titles to her name, did not compete in the 200 at the 2016 Rio Olympics to focus on the shortest event in which she finished third despite a toe injury. .

“I’ll definitely double down,” Fraser-Pryce was quoted as saying by the insidethegames website https://www.insidethegames.biz/articles/1088532/shelly-ann-fraser-pryce-tokyo-2020.

“Last year I really wanted to try doubles but the coach had other plans, so I just worked on that plan. He knows better.”

Fraser-Pryce, who won the 200m gold at the 2013 World Championships and silver at the 2012 London Olympics, said her goal was to shoot under 22 seconds for the first time in what will be her Olympics. fourth and last.

“I’m certainly looking forward to running the 200 meters, especially because I believe in my heart that I can run 21 seconds,” she added. “It’s a great passion of mine, so I’m really working hard on that.”

The Tokyo Olympics run from July 24 to August 9 (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond)

