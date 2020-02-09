advertisement

NEW YORK – An 800-meter throw for Donavan Brazier marked a good part of the season, as six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix finished sixth in the 60-meter at the NYRR Millrose Games in New York City on Saturday.

The 1: 44.22 victory for the 22-year-old Brazier set off a tumultuous start to the World Champion’s attempt to make the U.S. Olympic roster as Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser defeated World Champion Joe Kovacs in a best shot and field season. Britain’s great Chris O’Hare won the men’s mile in another season. Brazier pulled toward the back of the pack at Armory for the first 400 meters before being blasted by his competitors for a dramatic finish.

“My coach repeatedly told me, ‘Don’t go into the hare – put yourself in fourth or fifth position and just see where you can work from there,'” Brazier said. “I just tried to execute it as perfectly as possible.”

Felix, hoping to reach her Fifth Games this year and compete in the 200 and 400 meters, struggled to get the needed power in the 60-meter dash, not typically her strongest event.

The 34-year-old sprinter, who gave birth to daughter Camryn in November 2018, told reporters he was looking forward to the upcoming races.

“My daughter is a very big motivator for me. It’s kind of my motivation completely shifted,” Felix said. “I want to show her that you can defeat adversity. I want to show her what hard work looks like.”

World indoor polo champion Sandi Morris cruised to a 4.91m victory, telling reporters later that a world record performance by 6.17m Swedish men’s shoemaker Mondo Duplantis at the Indoor Athletics World Tournament in Torun, Poland. served as motivation.

Ajee Wilson won the women’s 800 meters, making a humiliating race between the packs before blasting her last race in the final 200 meters and finishing more than a full second before second-place winner Natoya Goule.

Meanwhile, the American Elle Purrier won the women’s kilometer and set the U.S. women’s domestic record, despite the fact that she didn’t even know what the record was even before the race began. (Reporting by Amy Tennery; Additional reporting by Gene Cherry; Editing by David Gregorio)

