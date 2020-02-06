advertisement

WELCOME TO SAN MAMAS !!! Athletic Bilbao’s spectacular home in Basque is the site of a huge Copa del Rey quarter-final between the hosts and Barcelona, ​​who enter into a crisis on the pitch and need a big win to steer the ship. This should be a good one, and you are welcome to join us in following and commenting on all the action. LET BLOG LIVE!

(Note: comments will only be open when news comes to the team, because our commenters love to comment, and sometimes there are many comments in the comments section)

INFO MEASUREMENT

Competition / Round: 2019-20 Copa del Rey, quarterfinal

Date / Time: Thursday, 6 February 2020, 9:00 CET / WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8:00 GMT (UK), 03:00 ET, 12:00 PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Friday)

hangout: San Mamés, Bilbao, Country Basque, Spain

arbitrator: Juan Martinez Martinez Munuera

AS T WARNING, STREAM COPA DEL REY

How to Watch on TV |: StarTimes World Football (Nigeria), Not Available (US, UK, India), Cuatro (Spain), others

How to flow: ESPN + (USA), DAZN (Spain), others

Match theme rules

We don’t have many rules here, but there are some things to keep in mind when joining our match themes:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, beware of the oath. It is simply unnecessary. also, do not discuss illegal transmission links. Those who do so will be warned, and those who post links will be banned immediately. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we do not need to offend each other.

Enjoy the game! Forever and forever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARCA!

